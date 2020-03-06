BYD scored its first all-electric truck order from Ecuador, where heavy-duty transport company Transcarsell purchased 20 vehicles to handle large multimodal containers. The first truck will be delivered in August, with the remaining coming in 2021.

According to BYD, the range of those new trucks will be around 150 km (93 miles) and batteries are expected to last for 15 years.

"The heavy-duty pure electric truck is equipped with world-leading lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries that have a lifespan of 15 years and a range of 150 kilometers on a single charge, complementing the truck's integrated drive shaft and a unique control system developed by BYD. The electrohydraulic power system greatly facilitates steering and gives them a load capacity of 31.5 tons. The truck has the advantage of operating quietly, with zero emissions and low operating costs, which greatly improve the driving experience compared to traditional fuel trucks. In addition, it comes equipped with a reliable cruise control system."

Lenin Garzon, General Manager of Transcarsell after signing the document said:

“I am interested in continuing to grow with my company, while also reflecting my commitment to the country, our workers and our customers. I want my company to be the first of its kind to use trucks that will not only allow me to save, but also help reduce the carbon emissions in our sector.”

The Chinese company is not totally new in Ecuador, as it already sold 37 electric taxis in 2017 (in the southern city of Loja) and 20 electric buses in 2019.