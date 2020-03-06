Plug-in electric car sales in the UK increased in February by 117% year-over-year to 4,566 new registrations, exceeding conventional hybrids (4,154 and 71.9% increase).

As the overall number of new registrations went down by 2.9% to 79,594, the market share for plug-ins grew to an outstanding 5.74% (one per 17.4 new cars).

Plug-in Electric Car Registrations in the UK – February 2020

BEVs 2,508 (up 243% year-over-year) at market share of 3.2%

(up 243% year-over-year) at market share of PHEVs: 2,058 (up 50% year-over-year) at market share of 2.6%

(up 50% year-over-year) at market share of Total: 4,566 (up 117% year-over-year) at market share of 5.9%

Since the hybrids are now finding fewer customers than plug-ins, it's time to increase the pace and beat all non-plug-in hybrids (HEVs and MHEVs):

Source: SMMT