If the automobile business is a game of poker, General Motors has just laid its electric cards on the table at its "EV Day" event. Gathering journalists, dealers, investors, and others to its Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan, the company has revealed much of its electric strategy going forward. GM's electric future was made more real with the presence of 10 different coming electric vehicles on display.

They even took the wraps off a new flagship Cadillac, the Celestiq: a (very) long and wide sedan. Unfortunately, no photography was allowed and a date wasn't given for its official reveal. We expect it will be public later this year, however. Take our word for it, though, it is beautiful.

Powered by Ultium-branded low-cobalt batteries produced with its partner, LG Chem, ranging in size from 50 kWh to 200 kWh, the automaker will produce a number of electric vehicles over the next few years for all of its brands – GMC, Cadillac, Buick, and Chevrolet.

For the immediate future, expect to see a refreshed Bolt EV (which is still based on current technology) late this year, followed by the Bolt EUV next year, in the summer of 2021. Incidentally, this larger, crossover-ish version of the hatchback will be the first of many non-Cadillac to be blessed with the advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) Super Cruise.

The new stuff rolls out soon afterward, starting with the GMC Hummer EV in stores in late 2021. That will be followed by the Cadillac Lyriq crossover SUV in 2022. That vehicle, which we've seen a rendering of, will be revealed this April 24.

The new flexible EV architecture will see vehicles with ranges extending as far as 400 miles. Most of the coming vehicles will have 400-volt battery packs, capable of charging at 200 kW. The trucks, though, will have 800-volt systems and be able to accept 350 kW fast charges.

We will have more about the various vehicles we saw, along with information about the battery and electric architecture in other posts. For now, check out all the details in the press release below.