Cargo vessels (shipping boats) are larger than any other man-made moving object on the planet. This means some need to carry millions of gallons of fuel just to make their trek across the ocean. Nonetheless, despite the huge cost of fuel, this is one of the most economical and effective ways to transport massive loads around the world.

It seems battery-power for cargo vessels would not really be an option in a majority of cases, especially when we're talking about heavy loads and long travel routes. However, cargo ships contribute heavily to the global carbon footprint. With current and future advancements in battery technology, there's definitely an opportunity for companies like Tesla to move into the space in the future.

There was a time not long ago when all-electric three-row SUVs weren't even considered. The Tesla Model X has been on the market for some time, and Rivian will launch its R1S soon. Moreover, we've been waiting years for electric pickup trucks, and now many are on the horizon. The most significant sign here is that Tesla is working to bring an all-electric Semi truck to market in the near future.

Check out the video above for more details. Then, let us know if you think all-electric shipping boats will become a reality in the future.

Video Description via Awesome Finance on YouTube: