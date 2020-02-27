A small group of motorcycle riders met a Tesla at a stoplight. The Tesla accelerated away from the light with some vigor (at least more vigor than the motorcycles did) and then the motorcyclists sped up to kick the car, but why?

This TeslaCam video captures two riders on one motorcycle and one rider on what appears to be a scooter trailing slightly behind. When the Tesla stops at the light, the motorcycle and scooter pull up alongside. Then, as the light changes, the Tesla accelerates away.

It doesn't appear as though the Tesla mashed the accelerator though. It seems to us as though this is "normal" acceleration for a Tesla. Perhaps the motorcycle rider thought otherwise though and this is why the eventual car kicking takes place? There is an odd zig-zag line on the ground and a roundabout lies ahead, but we're not sure what this all means. We're the motorcyclists trying to get around the car but couldn't due to it accelerating? Regardless, a kick to the car is illegal and with two riders on board the motorcycle, the act seems quite dangerous too.

As the video progresses. you'll see the motorcycle (the one with two individuals onboard) speed up to catch the Tesla. Once near, the motorcycle veers towards the Tesla so that the rider can extend a leg to give the car a kick. It almost appears momentarily as though the motorcycle is about to lose control from the action of kicking the car, but the rider recovers and off they go.

This is far from the first time we've seen a motorcyclist attack a Tesla and we doubt it will be the last. Check out some of the other attacks by motorcycle riders below:

