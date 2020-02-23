This TeslaCam video captures the moment when a road-raging motorcyclist decides to kicked the side of a Tesla Model 3 as the biker rider makes a pass. We're unsure of whether the kick did any damage to the car. Regardless, it still a dangerous move by the bike rider and, of course, it's illegal and should come with some form of punishment.

This isn't the first time we've seen a motorcyclist purposely strike T tesla and it probably won't be the last. In this instance, it all happens so fast (and the video quality is quite poor) that we can't make out much in regards to the offending motorcycle.

Typically, when we see a video like this one, the first question is what did the Tesla driver do to deserve this? Well, as we've learned in the past, Tesla Autopilot tends to favor one side of the lane over the other and where lane-splitting is legal, some motorcyclists believe that the driver in the Tesla is attempting to purposely block the bike rider. That still doesn't give the rider any right to kick the car though. However, it's something to keep in mind if you drive on Autopilot in areas where motorcycles are popular.

From a previous YouTube video where a bike rider busted the mirror off of a Model 3, see this exchange below:

Question: The only thing I can think of is that you were too close to the lane on the right. If you were using autopilot, it usually does that. When I split lanes, mostly Tesla cars would be close to the dividing lane and it makes it tough to pass you. Or, as someone else already said, you had prior encounter with that fella. Did you catch his license plate? Answer: I tested that Theory of Autopilot, and I think you are right, and No the Cam was not able to get the license plate, it was not clear, it happened so fast before I could realize what had happened he was far off, but thanks now I know what happened.

Video description via Nishant Asthana on YouTube: