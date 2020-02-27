A bit of road rage here? Or perhaps the truck driver is just having a bad day.
In slow-moving traffic, due to a nearby emergency scene, a truck towing a trailer attempts to dart in front of a Tesla Model 3. The truck nearly hits the Tesla so the driver of the Model 3 honks, then gets the finger in return from the truck driver.
The "Hey, watch out" honk was met with the not-so-friendly middle finger gesture from the driver of the truck. However, as you watch the clip, you'll see that the truck driver is driving a bit dangerously as he weaves the big rig through traffic and then races ahead to get to the next red light.
The Model 3 driver even offers up this opinion in the video description:
My opinion? We're all going to get there about the same time. Just chill! No need for the road rage, even if it's just a finger.
Just chill. If only all drivers could follow this motto on the roadways then travel would be a whole heck of a lot more peaceful and likely safer too.
Watch the TeslaCam clip and see if you agree with the Model 3 driver in that the actions of the truck driver were uncalled for.
After getting backed up in traffic on Bell Rd. for several minutes due to an emergency scene at a nearby strip mall, we had to collectively merge due to an emergency services vehicle blocking the right lane.
After doing so, traffic was still flowing slowly (possibly due to gawking?). A truck towing a landscape trailer wasn't having it and quickly weaves through traffic. As he cuts in front of me to hurry to his next job, his trailer came close to clipping my front bumper, so I gave a "Hey, watch out" honk. He responded with a "friendly gesture" with his middle finger as he raced to the next red light.
