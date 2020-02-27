In slow-moving traffic, due to a nearby emergency scene, a truck towing a trailer attempts to dart in front of a Tesla Model 3. The truck nearly hits the Tesla so the driver of the Model 3 honks, then gets the finger in return from the truck driver.

The "Hey, watch out" honk was met with the not-so-friendly middle finger gesture from the driver of the truck. However, as you watch the clip, you'll see that the truck driver is driving a bit dangerously as he weaves the big rig through traffic and then races ahead to get to the next red light.

The Model 3 driver even offers up this opinion in the video description:

My opinion? We're all going to get there about the same time. Just chill! No need for the road rage, even if it's just a finger.

Just chill. If only all drivers could follow this motto on the roadways then travel would be a whole heck of a lot more peaceful and likely safer too.

Watch the TeslaCam clip and see if you agree with the Model 3 driver in that the actions of the truck driver were uncalled for.

Video description via Life of WheEVee on YouTube: