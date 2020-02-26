DS wants to wow crowds at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show with the daring Aero Sport Lounge concept, a futuristic looking all-electric crossover. As its name suggests, one of the designers’ prime concerns during its creation was to make it as aerodynamic as possible.

It has very steeply raked A-pillars, a low roof and a grille that is designed to direct airflow through the two side openings which in turn is fed to the wheels (presumably to cool the brakes). Why would it need brake cooling?

Well, it has a claimed 680 PS (670 horsepower) combined power output from its electric motors and it can sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.8 seconds. DS also fitted it with a big 110 kWh battery pack that is said to bestow it with a range of over 650 km (403 miles).

According to the manufacturer, with this concept “travel becomes art.” It points to the interior (photos of which have yet to be released) saying it’s just as bold as the exterior and not just from a design standpoint.

Reading the press release without actually having access to photos makes the interior description sound a tad weird, but we'll reserve final judgment until we actually see it. The blurb says

“In front of the occupants, two wide strips create a suspended shape. The lower strip, clad in satin cotton, displays information projected from the top strip. The surface is brought to life with the necessary elements of navigation or finding and sharing new types of infotainment. The fusion of information and entertainment comes into its own by doing away with the constraints of touchpads.”

The infotainment is unusual too

“Developed with the cooperation of Ultraleap, the infotainment system’s haptic control technology is unique. With the development of intelligent, three-dimensional ultrasound, you feel like you’re touching shapes and textures in a completely empty space. This augmented gesture control creates strong natural tactile feedback which enables interaction that’s as simple as magic.”

Gallery: DS Aero Sport Lounge (2020)

14 Photos

We wonder why DS decided not to show interior photos right now, because the interior sounds like it’s quite special. We will get to see it once the car makes its Swiss motor show debut.