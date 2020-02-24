Automobili Pininfarina announced that at the upcoming 2020 Geneva Motor Show will unveil a very special edition of its Pininfarina Battista hypercar, the Pininfarina Battista Anniversario.

It will be a strictly limited (to just five units) anniversary version of the Battista and a tribute to the 90th anniversary of Pininfarina design.

"Automobili Pininfarina will present the ultimate expression of its design DNA at next month’s Geneva International Motor Show with the world premiere of the Battista Anniversario – a strictly limited volume, hand-crafted pure-electric hyper GT. The Battista Anniversario celebrates the 90th anniversary of Pininfarina – the coach builder and creator of some of the world’s most iconic car designs – and pays tribute to its founder, Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina."

Since there is no word about technical details, we assume that the Battista Anniversario will differ from the regular version only or mostly by the design. However, the press release says it will be "the fastest and most powerful car ever built in Italy".

The Pininfarina Battista, which is scheduled to enter the market in 2020, even in its regular version is one of the quickest cars with a claimed 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration run coming in at under 2 seconds.

"With no more than five cars to be hand-built in Cambiano, Italy, the Battista Anniversario is destined to become the fastest and most powerful car ever built in Italy. The Anniversario is the ultimate expression of the Battista hypercar, with enhanced dynamic abilities based on an aerodynamic package and unique heritage-inspired livery that blends signature Pininfarina styling cues with a new array of design elements crafted by Automobili Pininfarina’s design team. The world premiere of Battista Anniversario in Geneva comes as the dynamic testing phase of Battista accelerates, with impressive early results: powertrain prototypes of the 1,900 hp (1,400 kW) pure-electric hyper GT are already achieving 80% of its phenomenal performance capability, with further tests scheduled in the hands of legendary racer Nick Heidfeld, now Development Driver with Automobili Pininfarina. During the summer of 2020, a very limited number of potential customers will also have the opportunity to experience the Battista’s thrilling performance at exclusive test drive events."

Pininfarina Battista Anniversario

Pininfarina Battista specs: