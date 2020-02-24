Endesa, the largest electric utility company in Spain, through its Endesa X division intends to invest a total of €65 million in electric vehicle charging infrastructure, which is the biggest project in the country.

The plan envisions the installation of more than 36,000 charging points, including 8,500 publicly accessible and 27,500 for individuals and businesses, by 2023.

First phase (2019-2020): "a network of 2,000 public-access charging points strategically located to cover the 15,000 kilometers of main roads in Spain and connect cities of more than 35,000 people. This means drivers will always have a charging point within 100 kilometers and will ensure that 75% of the population has public charging infrastructure in their municipality"

Second phase (between 2021 and 2023): "another 6,500 new charging points will be installed, providing greater charging infrastructure coverage in urban areas and the main strategic communication nodes, both on the mainland and the islands"

To build such a big charging network, Endesa is partnering with many other companies with access to usable locations.

One of the latest partners is Gasexpress, a Valencian chain of automated service stations, open 24 hours a day. Endesa will install 78 fast chargers at 39 Gasexpress sites (two chargers per site). The chargers will be 50 kW DC (CCS and CHAdeMO) with an additional three-phase 22 kW output.

"Endesa X has reached an agreement with the Valencian network of Gasexpress service stations to install 78 fast electric vehicle chargers at its automated establishments. The chargers will be spread over 39 locations in six autonomous communities: Aragon, the Valencian Community, Castilla La Mancha, the Community of Madrid, Murcia Region and Castilla y León. All the charging points will be supplied by 100% renewable energy. The agreement establishes the installation of fast technology chargers that allow the simultaneous recharging of two vehicles, one at 50 kW (DC) and the other at 22 kW (AC)."

Similarly, 22 chargers will be installed at 11 BDMED service stations: