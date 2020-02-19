It’s a study that undoubtedly previews the brand’s upcoming all-electric city car.
We recently shared Dacia’s plan to start selling its first-ever all-electric model sometime in 2021 or 2022, but now the automaker has confirmed it plans to first show it in concept form at the Geneva Motor Show. That probably means the Renault subsidiary will show a spruced-up version of the model it plans to put in production.
Currently, it is believed the first all-electric Dacia will be a rebranded and reengineered version of the China-only Renault K-ZE. It is expected to feature some design changes, and since the Chinese market model only has 45 horsepower and a top speed of just 105 km/h (65 mph), we’d say it will be more powerful and faster too.
The official press release that announces the first Dacia EV gives very few details. All it says is
“Dacia opens a new chapter and begins its electric revolution. True to its history as an “automotive gamechanger”, Dacia is entering the electric market and will present a 100% electric showcar. A revolution that capitalizes on Group Renault's more than 10 years of expertise in electric mobility.”
This is definitely big news for Europeans, since this could become the continent’s cheapest electric vehicle. And it’s been proven that cheap new cars aren’t just sold in the continent’s less developed economies, but that they do just as well (if not better) in the countries with the highest purchasing power (Germany being an example).
Renault will also show off other electric or electrified models this year in Geneva: the new Twingo Z.E. all-electric vehicle, as well as the Megane Estate E-Tech plug-in, the first ever PHEV in its Megane lineup.
GENEVA INTERNATIONAL MOTORSHOW 2020 - GROUPE RENAULT: THE ELECTRIC OFFENSIVE
Meet us on 3rd & 4th March 2020 to discover the latest news from Renault, Alpine and Dacia
Boulogne-Billancourt, February 18, 2020 -
- As a pioneer and leader in electric vehicles in Europe, Renault will present its electric concept car MORPHOZ illustrating its vision of future mobility.
- New Twingo Z.E. and New Mégane Estate E-TECH Plug-in will make their grand debuts: two models symbolizing a new stage in Renault's electric offensive.
- A new revolution for Dacia which is going electric! The brand will present a world preview of the most accessible 100% electric city car on the market: meet us on March 3 at 8:00 a.m on the Dacia stand.
- Dacia will also exhibit its new ECO-G engine and a limited ‘Anniversary’ series to celebrate 15 years in Europe.
- Alpine press conference on March 3 at 11:30 a.m: the brand will present two limited editions, as well as the Alpine A110 SportsX, a styling exercise revealed at the International Automobile Festival in January.
Renault, electric mobility for all, today and tomorrow
Renault will unveil its MORPHOZ electric concept car, illustrating its vision of tomorrow's mobility. This vehicle offers a personalized adaptation to the needs, desires and uses of each person to expand all limits. It heralds a new family of Renault electric models that will arrive in the coming years.
Renault will present a 100% electrified stand during the press days with a full range of 8 vehicles, including the world premiere of the New Twingo Z.E.
As a pioneer in electric vehicles, Renault capitalizes on its expertise and continues to electrify its range through an innovative and exclusive hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain offering named E-TECH on three of its flagship models: Clio, Captur and Mégane Estate. New Mégane Estate E-TECH Plug-in will be presented for the first time at the Geneva Motor Show.
To respond to the diversity of expectations, including those of professionals, Kangoo Z.E. Concept will make a major comeback. An urban and electric show car, it announces the renewal of the Kangoo range in 2020.
A Q&A session on Groupe Renault electrification will take place on March 3rd at 15:15 on the Renault stand (Hall 4) (limited places available by invitation only).
Dacia’s electric revolution with the most accessible 100% electric city car on the market
Dacia opens a new chapter and begins its electric revolution. True to its history as an “automotive gamechanger”, Dacia is entering the electric market and will present a 100% electric showcar. A revolution that capitalizes on Group Renault's more than 10 years of expertise in electric mobility.
As the only carmaker to offer a bi-fuel petrol and LPG range, named ECO-G, across its entire passenger car range, Dacia will present its new Tce 100 ECO-G engine. To mark the brand's 15th anniversary in Europe, Dacia will also present a limited Anniversary.
Meet us on March 3 at 8:00 a.m on the Dacia stand (Hall 4) for the world premiere of Dacia’s first full electric city car in the presence of the Dacia team.
Alpine: limited editions, a colorful nod to the past and a new interpretation
Alpine returns this year to the Geneva Motor Show (Hall 4) and continues to expand the A110 range with the presentation of two new limited series.
Alpine will also exhibit the Alpine A110 SportsX on its stand. This styling exercise, the result of a joint effort by Alpine's design and engineering teams, draws its inspiration from the expanded and upgraded rally versions of the A110, in particular from the A110 that won the 1973 Monte Carlo Rally.
We invite you to the Alpine stand (Hall 4) on March 3 at 11:30 am for a press conference by Patrick Marinoff, Managing Director Alpine, and Antony Villain, Design Director.