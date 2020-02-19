We recently shared Dacia’s plan to start selling its first-ever all-electric model sometime in 2021 or 2022, but now the automaker has confirmed it plans to first show it in concept form at the Geneva Motor Show. That probably means the Renault subsidiary will show a spruced-up version of the model it plans to put in production.

Currently, it is believed the first all-electric Dacia will be a rebranded and reengineered version of the China-only Renault K-ZE. It is expected to feature some design changes, and since the Chinese market model only has 45 horsepower and a top speed of just 105 km/h (65 mph), we’d say it will be more powerful and faster too.

The official press release that announces the first Dacia EV gives very few details. All it says is

“Dacia opens a new chapter and begins its electric revolution. True to its history as an “automotive gamechanger”, Dacia is entering the electric market and will present a 100% electric showcar. A revolution that capitalizes on Group Renault's more than 10 years of expertise in electric mobility.”

This is definitely big news for Europeans, since this could become the continent’s cheapest electric vehicle. And it’s been proven that cheap new cars aren’t just sold in the continent’s less developed economies, but that they do just as well (if not better) in the countries with the highest purchasing power (Germany being an example).

Renault will also show off other electric or electrified models this year in Geneva: the new Twingo Z.E. all-electric vehicle, as well as the Megane Estate E-Tech plug-in, the first ever PHEV in its Megane lineup.