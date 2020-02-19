

Expanded variety in the premium mid-size segment – BMW 330e Sedan successfully launched, BMW 330e Touring available from summer 2020 – both models also available with intelligent all-wheel drive in future.

Munich. BMW is increasing the significance and appeal of plug-in hybrid drives in the premium mid-range segment with a comprehensive model offensive. In the BMW 3 Series, the range of vehicles with electrified drive will be expanded over the coming months from the one model as it currently stands to a total of four models. Following the successful market launch of the new BMW 330e Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 1.7 – 1.6 l/100 km; combined power consumption: 15.0 – 14.8 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 38 – 36 g/km*), the new BMW 330e Touring will also be available from summer 2020 (combined fuel consumption: from 1.7 l/100 km; combined power consumption: from 15.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: from 39 g/km, provisional figures*). In addition, both models will be available from summer 2020 with both classic rear-wheel drive and the intelligent all-wheel drive system BMW xDrive.

In all BMW 3 Series plug-in hybrid models, latest-generation BMW eDrive technology increases both efficiency and electrically powered range as well as hallmark driving pleasure. The spontaneous power delivery of the electric motor can be felt during start-up and acceleration, contributing in particular to the car's highly spirited character. The high energy content of the lithium-ion high-voltage batteries units featuring the very latest battery cell technology enables the plug-in hybrid models of the new BMW 3 Series to run on electrical power only – and therefore free of local emissions – with a maximum range of between 55 and 68 kilometres (provisional figures*).

In this way, the BMW Group continues to consistently pursue its model initiative in the area of electrically powered vehicles in 2020. As a pioneer in the field of electromobility, the company already sold half a million vehicles with purely electric or plug-in hybrid drive systems worldwide by the end of 2019. By the end of 2021, the BMW Group aims to have more than one million vehicles with electrified drive systems on the road. A quarter of the vehicles sold by the BMW Group in Europe will be electrified by 2021: this share will increase to a third by 2025 and to half by 2030. The BMW Group plans to expand its range to include 25 electrified models by 2023.

“Power of Choice”: considerable diversity in the range of plug-in hybrid models, too.

With its strategic “Power of Choice” approach, the BMW Group meets the individual mobility needs of its customers all over the world. A broad spectrum of drive technologies – including not just highly efficient petrol and diesel engines but also pure electric drive and plug-in hybrid systems – results in a well-adapted model selection that is tailored to a wide range of legal requirements and individual preferences. Diversity is continuously increasing in the range of electrically powered models, too. With the new plug-in hybrid models of the BMW 3 Series, customers now have additional options when it comes to aligning their desire for sustainable mobility with their personal needs and preferences. The electrified Touring models combine maximum efficiency with the extended interior space enabled by their versatile body concept. The use of plug-in hybrid technology in conjunction with intelligent all-wheel drive is geared in particular to the requirements of driving on snow, in mountainous regions and off-road.

Depending on their equipment, all plug-in hybrid models in the new BMW 3 Series meet the criteria laid down in the German Electric Mobility Act for labelling as electric vehicles and therefore enjoy the special rights this entails in public road traffic due to their high electric range and low level of CO2 emissions. In addition, they also qualify for reduced company car taxation in Germany. Only half the gross list price is taken as a basis when calculating the monetary benefit arising from private use of a company car.

Premiere for Touring models with plug-in hybrid drive.

As of summer 2020, the advantages of an electrified drive system will be available in two BMW Touring models for the first time. They combine the progressive character of their drive system with the proven qualities of a vehicle concept that unites driving pleasure and functionality in a particularly appealing way. Their dynamic design is characterised by a long roof line, precisely drawn lines and powerful surfaces. In their versatile interior, the Touring models with plug-in hybrid drive offer exactly the same level of interior comfort on five seats as the conventionally powered model variants. Meanwhile the luggage compartment volume is only slightly limited due to the space-saving arrangement of the high-voltage battery under the rear seat. By folding down the rear backrest with a split of 40: 20, storage space can be extended to up to 1 420 litres.

The plug-in hybrid system of the new BMW 330e Touring comprises a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology and an output of 135 kW/184 hp along with an electric motor integrated in the 8-speed Steptronic transmission which generates a peak output of 83 kW/113 hp. The system output of 185 kW/252 hp generated by the two power units can be increased by an additional 30 kW/40 hp for up to 10 seconds under especially high loads. This standard XtraBoost is available in SPORT mode, which can be activated by means of the driving experience switch. It increases the system output to up to 215 kW/292 hp, thereby maintaining the model-specific properties of the sporting character so typical of the BMW 3 Series. The maximum system torque of the plug-in hybrid drive in the new BMW 330e Touring is 420 Nm.

The XtraBoost is also available during kickdown manoeuvres and after shifting the gear selector switch to the M/S position. The sporty characteristics of the new BMW 330e Touring are further underlined by model-specific drive sound tuning, a direct yet precise accelerator pedal curve and a specific shift programme as part of the 8-speed Steptronic transmission that includes brake downshifts.

Drawing on its two power units, the new BMW 330e Touring accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds (provisional figure). Its maximum speed is 220 km/h (provisional figure). In Hybrid mode the new BMW 330e Sedan is able to reach a speed of up to 110 km/h when running on electric power alone – in other words locally free of emissions. The combustion engine only switches on at higher speeds or when there are particularly high load requirements. When the Electric mode is activated with the eDrive button, the vehicle can even reach speeds of up to 140 km/h drawing on the power of its eDrive alone. Thanks to state-of-the-art cell technology, the lithium-ion high-voltage battery in the new BMW 330e Touring has an electrically powered range of 65 kilometres (provisional figure*).

Efficient and versatile: BMW eDrive in combination with BMW xDrive.

Parallel to the market launch of the BMW 330e Touring, two all-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid versions of the BMW 3 Series will also see their launch. These feature the same plug-in hybrid system as the corresponding rear-wheel drive models. In the new BMW 330e xDrive Sedan (combined fuel consumption: from 1.8 l/100 km; combined power consumption: from 16.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: from 42 g/km, provisional figures*) and in the new BMW 330e xDrive Touring (combined fuel consumption: from 2.0 l/100 km; combined power consumption: from 17.8 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: from 46 g/km, provisional figures*), power delivery from the electric motor and engine is combined with power transmission to all four wheels. BMW eDrive meets BMW xDrive – combining exemplary efficiency with superior versatility.

Via an electronically controlled multi-disc clutch, the intelligent all-wheel drive system distributes the power from the engine and electric motor between the front and rear wheels as required at all times. Networked with DSC (Dynamic Stability Control), the system adapts the distribution of drive torque precisely to the respective driving situation within a fraction of a second. Fully variable power distribution ensures maximum traction and driving stability in all road and weather conditions. It also supports the sporty handling of the sedan and touring model with plug-in hybrid drive. The new BMW 330e xDrive Sedan accelerates from standstill to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds, reaching a top speed of 224 km/h (provisional figures). The new BMW 330e xDrive Touring completes the standard sprint in 6.2 seconds, achieving a maximum speed of 214 km/h (provisional figures). With an electric range of 58 kilometres (provisional figure*) for the Sedan and 55 kilometres (provisional figure*) for the Touring model, the all-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid variants of the new BMW 3 Series also offer ideal conditions for using electric power alone to handle most day-to-day driving such as commuting or travelling within city limits.

Lithium-ion high-voltage storage with the very latest battery cell technology.

The plug-in hybrid models in the new BMW 3 Series owe their long electric range to the latest advances in battery cell technology. Their lithium-ion batteries, designed specifically for each model and manufactured by the BMW Group, have a gross energy content of 12.0 kWh and a capacity of 34 Ah. In relation to its size and weight, the high-voltage battery installed in the current generation provides a particularly extensive energy supply. The battery cells produced according to BMW Group specifications have an exceptionally high storage capacity. The electrical energy stored in the high-voltage battery is also used to supply the vehicle electrical system. This means that a generator powered by the combustion engine is no longer necessary, thereby further increasing the efficiency of the system as a whole. A 40-litre fuel tank ensures a total range that is suitable for long-distance travel, highlighting the capabilities of the plug-in hybrid models as touring vehicles.

The high-voltage battery is charged in a particularly efficient way during travel by means of brake energy recuperation. What is more, it can be charged at conventional household sockets using the standard charging cable. Using this method, the completely discharged battery can absorb 80 per cent of its total capacity within 4.2 hours. 5.7 hours is the estimated period required for a 100% recharge. With a BMW i Wallbox, these charging operations can be completed with 2.4 and 3.4 hours respectively. The charging socket is located under a separate flap on the front left side panel of the car.

Extensive standard equipment including auxiliary air conditioning.

All plug-in hybrid models in the new BMW 3 Series are fitted as standard with active pedestrian protection. When running on electric power at speeds of up to 30 km/h, an unmistakeable sound designed specifically for electrified BMW models is generated to alert other road users to the approaching car without impairing the acoustic comfort of vehicle occupants. In addition, the standard equipment of the BMW 3 Series models with electric drive includes 3-zone automatic air conditioning and auxiliary air conditioning. At low outdoor temperatures, the interior can also be conveniently heated prior to setting off – even if the battery charge status is low. The preconditioning function also enables the interior to be cooled at high outside temperatures. The interior can be pre-conditioned remotely via BMW Connected using a smartphone.

The standard equipment of the plug-in hybrid models in the BMW 3 Series also includes an automatic anti-dazzle interior mirror and Park Distance Control with sensors at the front and rear of the vehicle. BMW Live Cockpit ConnectedDrive, which also includes the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant in addition to a navigation system, Remote Services, Apple CarPlay preparation and Service Connected Music, is also standard equipment on the electrified models. As an alternative to the basic equipment, they are available in the form of a Sport Line, Luxury Line or M Sport model.

In addition, virtually the entire range of optional equipment features for the new BMW 3 Series Sedan and the new BMW 3 Series Touring is available for the plug-in hybrid. This includes the Adaptive M suspension including Variable Sports Steering and the M sports braking system as well as the innovative driver assistance systems to optimise comfort and safety – from Driving Assistant Professional with steering and lane guidance assistant to Parking Assistant including reverse assistant. Another optional equipment feature is a tow hitch with electrically swivelling ball head. From summer 2020 onwards, the permissible towing capacity for all plug-in hybrid models in the new BMW 3 Series will be 1 500 kilograms in each case.

Hybrid-specific digital services from BMW Connected.

For the market launch of the new 3 Series plug-in hybrid models, new BMW Connected digital services will be presented which make charging the high-voltage battery en route even more attractive and convenient. When selecting a public charging station, the navigation system also provides the driver with a list of recommended nearby hotels, restaurants, cafés, tourist attractions and cultural institutions. Charging station availability can also be checked using the vehicle display and operating system. The driver receives the information along with a forecast of the occupancy status of the public charging station at the time of arrival. In future, it will also be possible to reserve a charging station for a limited period of time, providing the respective charging infrastructure operator supports this function.

With the new BMW eDrive Zones function, which will be a standard feature in all BMW plug-in hybrid models from summer 2020, urban environmental zones can be automatically detected using geo-fencing technology. On entering the zone, the vehicle then automatically switches to purely electric mode, responding in the same way as a purely electrically powered vehicle and enjoying the same access rights, as per local regulations. The new function ensures even better exploitation of the potential offered by plug-in hybrid vehicles. The increase in the distance covered electrically not only helps optimise efficiency and reduce emissions, it also reduces the customer’s operating costs. This applies particularly to city traffic, where electric power consistently achieves a higher level of efficiency than a petrol or diesel engine.

BMW plug-in hybrid models: wide-ranging benefits in day-to-day use.

Compared to conventional drive forms, BMW plug-in hybrid already offers its users wide-ranging benefits: