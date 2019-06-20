Hide press release Show press release

THE NEW BMW 3 SERIES TOURING

Sleeker design, more interior space, improved practicality

Lighter with improved chassis for superior handling

New M Sport Plus Edition exclusively for the UK market

Plug-in hybrid to join the model line-up in summer 2020

Available to order from 14 June, with customer deliveries from 28 September.

Pricing to be confirmed.

Thirty two years on from the debut of the first ever BMW 3 Series Touring, the new edition of the five-door 3 Series brings a compelling and seamless blend of driving pleasure and functional appeal to the premium midsize class.

Since its launch in 1987, more than 1.7 million examples of the 3 Series Touring have hit the roads, with the new car’s immediate predecessor alone accounting for more than 500,000 of these.

The new 3 Series Touring will have latest-generation engines and new chassis technology to provide improvements in performance and handling, while intelligent equipment features optimise versatility both in everyday use and on trips away. It also includes the new BMW design language, a refined interior and innovations in control/operation and connectivity.

The sixth generation of the BMW 3 Series Touring will be unveiled to the public for the first time on 25-27 June 2019 via the new BMW Group #NEXTGen presentation platform at BMW Welt in Munich and then it will make its motor show debut at Frankfurt in September. The first UK customer deliveries will get underway from 28 September 2019.

Exterior design

The 3 Series Touring has larger exterior dimensions than its predecessor. It has grown by 76mm to 4,709mm in length, by 16mm to 1,827mm in width and by 11mm to 1,440mm in height. The wheelbase has also been extended by 41mm to 2,851mm, plus 43mm added to the front track (1,587 mm) and 21mm to the rear track (1,604mm).

The Touring matches the nose of the new BMW 3 Series Saloon, and is headlined by a large BMW kidney grille, slim twin headlights and a jutting front apron. The two elements of the BMW kidney grille are framed by a single surround and split up by wide bars. The headlight units extend all the way up to the grille and this familiar look is further emphasised by a notch in the front apron that rises up into the headlight unit contour. Adaptive LED headlights with U-shaped daytime driving lights are standard.

BMW Laserlight featuring blue, L-shaped elements in the inner and outer light sources are optionally available.

Central to the fresh look alongside the long bonnet, short overhangs and long wheelbase is the extended roofline. Added to which, a character line climbing from the front side panel, along the doors and into the rear teams up with the rearwards descending roofline to create a more wedged profile.

The converging lines also dictate the contour of the Hofmeister kink (the familiar counter-swing at the trailing edge of the side window graphic). Roof rails are part of the standard specification for all models and finished in either Black Matte (SE Models) or Black High-gloss Shadow Line (Sport, M Sport and M Sport Plus Edition).

The rear window is around 20mm wider than on the outgoing model and now extends beyond the water run-off strips on either side of the boot opening. All of the light functions use LEDs as standard. Elsewhere, the tailpipes from the exhaust system (a dual-pipe system on all model variants) have a diameter of 80 or 90mm, depending on the engine fitted. The new BMW 3 Series Touring also comes as standard with a load sill cover in stainless steel.

From launch, SE and Sport customers can choose from two non-metallic colours and nine metallic shades. M Sport customers have a choice of one non-metallic and five metallic shades. The newly introduced M Sport Plus Edition is available in a choice of three exclusive colours – Dravit Grey, Tanzanite Blue and Oxide Grey.

Interior

The driver-focused cockpit design, with controls arranged to optimal ergonomic effect, helps the person behind the wheel to concentrate on the road ahead. The newly designed instrument cluster and Control Display form a large-surfaced, screen grouping, while the controls not included in these units are clustered into clearly structured function panels. In the centre of the instrument panel, the displays and buttons for the air conditioning integrated around the central air vents form a sharply designed unit, while the light functions are operated from a panel of buttons next to the steering wheel. The start/stop button for the engine is now positioned in a control panel in the centre console, where the gearshift lever or newly designed selector lever is joined by the iDrive Controller and the buttons for the Driving Experience Control switch unit and electromechanical parking brake.

The range of standard and optional interior trim elements available for the instrument panel and centre console has been replaced almost in full. SE and Sport models come with Black High Gloss trim, and M Sport customers have a choice of two aluminium trims as well as a selection of modern open pore wood trims. Customers choosing the M Sport Plus Edition benefit from an exclusive Aluminium Fabric high-gloss trim.

Three trim levels and a new Edition model for the UK

The new BMW 3 Series Touring comes in three trim levels: SE, Sport and M Sport. As well as a line-specific front and rear bumper design, the SE comes with exclusive light- alloy wheels in 17-inch or optional 18-inch formats, aluminium door sill strips and LED front foglamps. The SE model comes specified as standard with a restyled leather sport steering wheel with multifunction buttons and thumb rests.

Sport model includes BMW Individual High-gloss Shadow Line trim, plus kidney grille bars and trim elements for the air intakes and rear apron in High-gloss Black. The sporty exterior is enhanced with exclusive 18” V spoke light alloy wheels. Inside the Sport gets trim strips in High-gloss Black and heated sports seats in Vernasca leather.

M Sport model features large air intakes at the front end to combine with an equally distinctive design for the side skirts and rear apron. These elements are joined by BMW Individual High-gloss Shadow Line trim, kidney grille bars in High-gloss Black, air intake trim in High-gloss Black and a rear diffuser in Dark Shadow. Heated sports seats with Vernasca leather, an M leather steering wheel, an anthracite-coloured BMW Individual headliner and interior trim strips in Aluminium Tetragon are standard for the M Sport model.

From launch the new M Sport Plus Edition will be introduced exclusively for the UK market. This Edition features all of the content from the popular M Sport Plus package including sun protect glazing, Adaptive M Sport suspension, Extended BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line, M Seat Belts, M Sport Braking System (320d, 320d xDrive) and M Sport Differential (330i and 330d xDrive). In addition, the M Sport Plus Edition benefits from a choice of three exclusive BMW Individual exterior colours – Dravit Grey, Tanzanite Blue or Oxide Grey – along with black mirror caps, an exclusive jet black 19” M light Double spoke alloy wheel and exclusive Aluminium Fabric high-gloss interior trim. The M Sport Plus Edition is available on the 320i, 320d, 320d xDrive, 330i and 330d xDrive models.

Newly designed seats, more space in the front and rear

The 3 Series Touring features newly designed seats for the driver and front passenger, while the sports seats – standard on the Sport and M Sport models – provide an even greater range of adjustment. Both the standard and the sports seats can also be specified with electric adjustment including memory function. Vernasca leather upholstery is available as standard on Sport and M Sport models with a choice of four colours and special decorative quilting and seam patterns that vary according to the equipment line.

Shoulder room in the front has been increased while passengers in the rear benefit from more legroom, and all occupants now enjoy extra headroom over the outgoing car. The distance between the front and rear seats has been extended by 11mm and there is enough room in the rear seat unit for a row of three child seats, two of which can be locked into place using ISOFIX anchor points. Doing so is now easier, as the ISOFIX bars are positioned at the outer edges of the seats.

Automatic tailgate operation is once again included as standard on the new BMW 3 Series Touring. How far up the tailgate opens can be adjusted via the iDrive menu. The optional Comfort Access system allows hands-free opening and closing, too. The rear window opens separately, allowing smaller objects to be placed in the boot even if there isn’t enough room to open the tailgate. This handy opening mechanism for the rear window can also be operated using the radio remote control. The boot is up to 112mm wider than on the predecessor model, and its loading aperture is 30mm higher and up to 125mm wider in its upper section. The loading sill is slightly lower (at 616mm) and the step between it and the boot floor has been reduced in height from 35mm to 8mm – all of which makes it much easier to load large, heavy items of luggage. The optional anti-slip rails integrated into the boot floor are a new feature and they automatically extend when the tailgate is closed and prevent cargo from sliding around. The rubberised rails return to their original position once the engine has been switched off.

The flexible luggage compartment cover and the boot partition net can be detached separately from one another, together with the cases they pack away into, and securely transported, in specially designed compartments underneath the boot floor. Load capacity can be increased as required by flipping down the sections of the 40:20:40 split-folding rear backrest, either individually or as one. The backrest elements can also be released from the boot at the push of a button as an option. This electrically operated folding function is part of the Comfort package, which also includes the Anti- slip rails, Heated steering wheel, Extended Storage and Comfort Access.

The new BMW 3 Series Touring’s boot can hold 500 litres – five litres more than its predecessor – when all the seats are occupied, and directly usable primary load capacity is up by 32 litres. Boot capacity expands to offer a maximum capacity of 1,500 litres.

There is the additional option of a trailer coupling that extends and retracts again electrically, likewise using a button on the new-look control panel in the boot. The maximum trailer load is 1,600kg for the new BMW 320i Touring and 1,800kg for all other model variants.

Panoramic glass roof and ambient lighting increase light and atmosphere

The panoramic glass roof is part of the Premium Package and is made up of a two-part glass structure to create a transparent surface of around 0.8 square metres, and an electrically operated interior blind improves headroom in the rear.

Interior ambient lighting is standard in all new BMW 3 Series Touring models – a total of six light colours and 11 combinations of brightness, light distribution and colour scheme can be selected for all light sources in the interior from the iDrive menu. The Dynamic interior light function offers pulsating light signals as an extra safety feature on the inner panelling of any doors that are open when the engine is running, while pulses of light are triggered in the instrument panel by incoming phone calls. Another of the ambient lighting’s functions is the Welcome Light Carpet, which illuminates the approach to the doors when they are unlocked using the central locking or when a door is opened.

Adaptive LED headlights with BMW Laserlight

The standard Adaptive LED headlights with extended features include full LED low beam, high beam and eyebrow direction indicators and include a dynamic cornering light function and feature U-shaped LED units in the inner and outer headlights as daytime driving lights. The LED foglamps are horizontal and are integrated into the outer air intakes.

Customers choosing the Visibility Package will benefit from BMW Laserlight, which offer variable illumination of the road ahead and a non-dazzling high beam. With this system, the high beam function is enhanced using a BMW Laserlight spotlight with Selective Beam. As a result, the high-beam range is extended to around 530 metres, almost double that of the full-LED headlights. The High Beam Assistant (also part of the package) helps to prevent dazzling of oncoming traffic or road users travelling ahead.

Climate control, A-pillars, windscreen, doors and tailgate optimise acoustic properties

The new BMW 3 Series Touring comes as standard with a rain sensor, automatic headlight activation, a hands-free phone system and automatic three-zone climate control which features independent temperature and ventilation settings for the driver, front passenger and the rear passenger compartment.

Modifications to the car’s body to divert wind noise to good effect give a further boost to acoustic comfort, while the structural foam used to fill the A-pillars lessens the amount of airborne sound that reaches the interior. Acoustic glass for the windscreen and front side windows is also part of the standard specification.

Bespoke entertainment and sound

The BMW Live Cockpit with Professional radio fitted as standard in the new BMW 3 Series Touring features six speakers with an output of 100 watts. The harman/kardon surround sound system, complete with 16 speakers and a digital seven-channel amplifier delivering 464 watts of audio power is available as a single option, or as part of the Technology package.

Engines

The 3 Series Touring uses a range of petrol and diesel engines with either four or six cylinders and BMW TwinPower Turbo in the petrol versions. The BMW 320d Touring and BMW 318d Touring models are mated to the latest-generation six-speed manual gearbox as standard, with the most recent version of the eight-speed Steptronic transmission (standard on the other model variants) available as an option. The intelligent all-wheel-drive system is standard on the range-topping BMW M340i xDrive Touring and available as an option on the 330d xDrive and 320d xDrive models.

Model Maximum

Power (hp) Peak Torque

(Nm) Acceleration

(zero to 62mph) Top Speed (mph) Fuel economy

(mpg)* CO 2 emissions

(g/km) 320i 184 300 7.6 143 44.8-48.7 144-133 330i 258 400 5.9 155 44.1-47.1 146-136 M340i

xDrive 374 500 4.5 155 37.7-39.8 170-162 318d 150 320 8.9 (8.8) 134 (133) 60.1-65.7 129-118 320d 190 400 7.5 (7.1) 142 (143) 58.9-64.2 125-119 320d xDrive 190 400 7.4 140 57.6-61.4 129-121 330d xDrive 265 580 5.4 155 50.4-52.3 146-140

*Provisional figures

The new BMW M340i xDrive Touring is powered by a new six-cylinder in-line petrol engine with eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, intelligent all-wheel drive, bespoke chassis technology and M Sport differential. The new straight-six unit delivers peak torque of 500Nm and generates maximum output of 374hp, enabling it to complete the zero to 62mph sprint in 4.5 seconds. It comes with a standard-fit sports exhaust system that delivers a more intense soundtrack with the Driving Experience Control switch set to SPORT or SPORT+ mode. Combined fuel consumption is 37.7- 39.8mpg and CO 2 emissions range between 170-162g/km.

The BMW 330i has a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol unit with a maximum output of 258hp which represents a 6hp increase on the engine while peak torque has been boosted by 50Nm to 400Nm. The extra power produces a time of 5.9 seconds for the sprint from zero to 62mph while efficiency has been improved with combined fuel consumption at 44.1-47.1mpg and CO 2 emissions of 146-136g/km.

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine in the new BMW 320i Touring develops 184hp and maximum torque of 300Nm. It accelerates from zero to 62mph in 7.6 seconds while its average fuel consumption is 44.8-48.7mpg, with corresponding CO 2 figures of 144- 133g/km.

The six-cylinder engine in the new BMW 330d xDrive extracts a maximum output of 265hp from its 3.0-litre capacity while serving up peak torque of 580Nm. It takes 5.4 seconds to hit 62mph from rest, while achieving combined fuel consumption and emissions figures of 50.4-52.3mpg and 146-140g/km of CO 2 .

Systematic upgrades have also been made to the BMW TwinPower Turbo technology for the two-litre, four-cylinder diesel engines in the BMW 320d Touring, BMW 320d xDrive Touring and BMW 318d Touring models. With maximum output of 190hp and a peak torque of 400Nm, the new diesel unit accelerates the BMW 320d Touring from zero to 62mph in 7.5 seconds (automatic: 7.1 seconds), while the BMW 320d xDrive Touring – which comes with an eight-speed Steptronic transmission as standard – takes 7.4 seconds. Fuel consumption in the new BMW 320d Touring averages 58.9- 61.4mpg (automatic: 58.9-64.2mpg) with CO 2 emissions of 125-119g/km (automatic: 125-115g/km). The new BMW 320d xDrive Touring, meanwhile, will deliver 57.6- 61.4mpg and emit 129-121g/km of CO 2 .

The engine in the new BMW 318d Touring develops 150hp and peak torque of 320Nm. These figures translate into a zero to 62mph time of 8.9 seconds (automatic: 8.8 seconds). Its average fuel consumption is 57.6-62.8mpg (automatic: 60.1-65.7mpg, equating to CO 2 emissions of 129-118g/km (automatic: 125-114g/km).

The BMW 330e Touring: plug-in hybrid drive due to join the model line-up in summer 2020 comprises a four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric drive system integrated into the eight-speed Steptronic transmission. These join forces to generate system output of up to 292hp when the newly developed XtraBoost mode is engaged. The new BMW 330e Touring’s intelligent hybrid control combines the drive torque from the 184hp combustion engine with the power from the electric motor, which is capable of generating continuous output of 68hp and peak output of 109hp. XtraBoost mode allows the two power sources’ combined output of 252hp to be increased for up to 10 seconds by an additional 40hp. This enables the BMW 330e Touring to reach 62mph from rest in 6.1 seconds (provisional figure). Combined fuel consumption is 122.8- 156.9mpg with CO 2 emissions of 52-42g/km (provisional figures).

The positioning of the high-voltage lithium-ion battery under the rear seats and the fuel tank above the rear axle means the introduction of BMW eDrive technology results in only a slight reduction in boot space. Added to which, almost the entire range of optional extras is available to customers wishing to make their car more individual.

Standard specification for the BMW 330e Touring includes pre-conditioning of the heating and climate control system, which can be activated via the BMW Connected app.

The eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission (standard on the new BMW M340i xDrive Touring along with 320i, 320d xDrive, 330i and 330d xDrive models) delivers even shorter shift times and includes a Launch Control function for traction-optimised acceleration off the line. Shift paddles on the steering wheel allow manual intervention in the gear selection process.

Intelligent connectivity increases dynamism and efficiency

Intelligent connectivity enables the automatic transmission to adapt its shift strategy according to the route and driving situation. If the requisite systems are specified, the eight-speed Steptronic transmission factors in data from the navigation system and the Active Cruise Control system’s radar sensor. This makes it possible to avoid unnecessary gear changes when negotiating a series of fast corners and – when approaching a vehicle ahead, for example – to shift down early in order to use the engine braking to scrub off speed.

The Auto Start Stop function and the coasting function available in conjunction with the eight-speed Steptronic transmission also use data supplied by the navigation system, sensors and the front camera to increase efficiency. Therefore, inefficient engine shutdown – for example when stopping briefly at junctions or roundabouts – can be prevented. Added to which, movement of vehicles ahead is registered in order to determine the ideal moment for the Auto Start Stop function to stop and start the engine. The coasting function is now also available with the Driving Experience Control switch set to COMFORT mode.

BMW xDrive

The BMW xDrive system fitted in the new BMW 3 Series Touring splits drive torque between the front and rear wheels to suit the needs of any situation. The fully variable power transfer ensures maximum traction and directional stability in all road and weather conditions.

The system’s rear-biased set-up helps to produce the sporty driving experience, which is even more pronounced with the Driving Experience Control switch set to SPORT or SPORT+ mode.

The new 3 Series Touring incorporates advances in chassis technology along with weight minimisation, a low centre of gravity, a 50:50 weight distribution, together with a long wheelbase, wider tracks and increased camber values for the front wheels. The new BMW 3 Series Touring weighs up to 10kg less than the outgoing car, while overall body rigidity is up by some 25 per cent, rising to as much as 50 per cent in certain areas.

Careful honing of the car’s aerodynamic characteristics has benefited both its efficiency and performance. The almost completely sealed underbody and aerodynamically optimised wheels combine with the use of Air Curtains at the front of the car and the latest generation of active air flap control, which extends across the BMW kidney grille and lower air intake, to produce significant improvements. The drag coefficient (Cd) of the BMW 320d Touring, for instance, has been lowered from 0.29 to 0.27.

The new BMW 3 Series Touring benefits from lift-related damping both with the standard suspension and the M Sport suspension. Another element of the M Sport suspension – which now also applies to the M Sport all-wheel-drive variants of the new BMW 3 Series Touring – is a 10mm lowering of the car’s ride height.

Adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers

Customers choosing the popular M Sport Plus package or the new M Sport Plus Edition models benefit from the Adaptive M suspension as an alternative to the suspension variants with standard damper technology. This combines the characteristics of M Sport suspension with electronically controlled dampers and offers supremely sporty handling combined with a more comfortable ride than the M Sport suspension.

When the new ADAPTIVE mode is selected with the Driving Experience Control switch, the steering, damping and accelerator responses, and the Steptronic transmission’s shift characteristics are all automatically adjusted to suit the driving style and, depending on the car’s specification, the route ahead. The control system responds to accelerator and steering inputs and the position of the selector lever to switch the powertrain and suspension to a sportier or more comfortable set-up. The map data supplied by the optional navigation system is also used to prepare the car for an upcoming junction or corner.

Variable sport steering

Variable sport steering is part of M Sport and Adaptive M Sport suspension and, in its latest form, is particularly direct in its responses, even with small steering angles.

Cornering is precise and responsive, while the wheel angles required for parking manoeuvres are achieved with only a few turns of the wheel.

All new BMW 3 Series Touring SE model variants come with 17-inch light-alloy wheels as standard with the Sport and M Sport models featuring 18-inch wheels. The range topping BMW M340i xDrive Touring, comes as standard with exclusive Cerium grey 19- inch M light-alloy wheels and mixed-size tyres.

The M Sport brakes include four-piston fixed callipers at the front and single-piston floating callipers at the rear. All the brake callipers are painted blue and display the M logo.

Performance Control is also fitted as standard and heightens the agility of the new BMW 3 Series Touring by distributing power to the rear wheels as the situation demands. In order to optimise directional stability under heavy braking on surfaces offering differing levels of grip for the right-hand and left-hand wheels, a steering impulse is applied to help the driver correct the car’s line.

M Sport differential optimises traction, agility, stability and cornering dynamics

Standard specification for the new BMW M340i xDrive Touring includes the M Sport differential for the rear axle, which is also available as part of the M Sport Plus package and M Sport Plus Edition models on the BMW 330i Touring and BMW 330d xDrive Touring models. The electronically controlled, fully variable locking function in the rear differential helps to significantly enhance handling capabilities and improve traction when pulling away.

The new model generation offers a far wider range of standard and optional comfort- and safety-enhancing driver assistance systems. Camera images and the data gathered by radar and ultrasonic sensors are used to monitor the vehicle’s surrounding area and either alert the driver to hazards or minimise the risk of an accident by means of corrective braking and steering. Front collision warning with brake intervention – which comes as standard on the new BMW 3 Series Touring and detects cyclists and pedestrians – can bring the vehicle to a halt to either avoid a collision or minimise its consequences. Other standard features include the Speed Limit Info system with No Passing Info display and the Lane Departure Warning system with steering assist, which is operational from 44-130mph.

Driving Assistant Professional comprises a Lane Change Warning system, which helps the driver to guide the car back onto the correct line from 12mph to its top speed, by means of steering inputs. This system also features rear collision warning and crossing traffic warning along with Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, which automatically keeps a safe distance from vehicles travelling ahead. It includes active side collision protection, the steering and lane keep assistant as well as Speed Limit Assist that offers the option of automatically using the speed restrictions detected by the system to regulate the car’s speed.

Another element of Driving Assistant Professional is the Emergency Stop Assistant which pulls the electric parking brake switch if the driver is incapacitated. In this situation it will bring the vehicle to a standstill either in the current lane, at the edge of the road or on the hard shoulder. At the same time, the hazard warning lights are activated and the Intelligent Emergency Call function automatically notifies a call centre so the emergency services can be alerted.

Rounding off the Driving Assistant Professional’s wealth of functions is the Evasion Assistant, which now also reacts to pedestrians that come into the path of the car, the road priority warning and wrong-way driving warning systems. It also features the crossing traffic warning, which helps to monitor the traffic situation on concealed roads when manoeuvring forwards as well.

BMW Head-Up Display

The BMW Head-Up Display, available as part of the Technology package, projects driving-related information directly into the driver’s field of vision on the windscreen. The latest generation of the system boasts a projection area 70 per cent larger than in the outgoing BMW 3 Series Touring, plus enhanced graphics and additional display readings. If the Driving Assistant Professional system is specified, the BMW Head-Up Display also features distance warning, which flashes up a graphic icon to alert the driver when they get closer to the vehicle in front than the pre-set minimum distance.

Parking Assistant Plus including reversing assistant

Parking Assistant – which includes rear view camera, front and rear parking sensors, the ability to automatically parallel and bay park and the new innovative reversing assistant – is standard on all 3 Series Touring models. On models fitted with the eight-speed Steptronic transmission the system takes care of gear selections, as well as steering the car, accelerating and braking. Another of the Parking Assistant’s features is the innovative reversing assistant, which helps the driver to exit parking spots or manoeuvre when space is limited or where the driver does not have a clear view, such as multi- storey car parks or entrances to courtyards. To do this, it stores the steering movements for any section the car has just driven forward along at no more than 22mph. The system is then able to reverse the vehicle for distances of up to 50 metres by steering it along the same line it took when moving forward while all the driver has to do is operate the accelerator and brake pedals and monitor the area around the car. The reversing assistant can back the car up at a maximum of 5.5mph.

The standard rear-view camera (part of the Parking Assistant) and the functions included with the optional Parking Assistant Plus provide drivers with an excellent overview of the situation when manoeuvring, parking or exiting parking spaces. The Park View, Panorama View and 3D Top View features are used to create a 360° image of the vehicle and its surroundings – from different perspectives – in the Control Display. Meanwhile, the Remote 3D View function gives drivers the ability to call up a three- dimensional live image of their vehicle and its immediate vicinity on their smartphone.

Another new optional feature, the Drive Recorder, can be used in conjunction with Parking Assistant Plus. This function uses the cameras of the driver assistance systems to record video footage from different points around the vehicle, before storing the recordings so they can be either watched later on the Control Display when the car is stationary or exported via the USB port. Recordings can be up to 40 seconds in length, comprising the 20 seconds of video saved immediately prior to the Drive Recorder being activated and the next 20 seconds. The Drive Recorder can be started at any time from the iDrive menu. In the event of a collision, the 20 seconds up to the moment of impact and the next 20 seconds are automatically recorded and saved.

BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant

New for the BMW 3 Series Touring, drivers and passengers will be joined by the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant – an intelligent, digital character that responds to the prompt “Hey BMW”. BMW’s Intelligent Personal Assistant learns routines and habits and is subsequently able to apply them in the appropriate context. The system helps the driver, learns their preferences and is familiar with their favoured settings – e.g. for the seat heating or the places they drive to frequently using the navigation system (“Take me home”). One unique feature over other digital assistants is that drivers can give the Intelligent Personal Assistant a name to create even greater individuality and personality. Not only does the Intelligent Personal Assistant await the driver’s every command, it is always there to assist them and even provide casual conversation.

Familiarisation with the vehicle’s functions will be learnt and the ability to operate them as required. Saying “Hey BMW, I’m cold” will prompt the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant to adjust the temperature inside the car accordingly.

The arrival of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant ensures there is always a genuine BMW professional on board. This gives the ability to explain all sorts of different functions (“How does the High Beam Assistant work?”), provide current status information (“Is the oil level okay?”) and help answer questions (“What messages do I have?”).

Drivers can allow access to their calendar and contacts, which will enable the assistant to find parking spaces at the destination, provide information on traffic jams along the route, find the nearest fuel station and remind the driver when they need to set off.

The assistant will benefit from constant technical upgrades and be able to learn more and more preferences and favoured settings. The assistant takes further strides forward with every command given, every question asked and every setting made.

The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant is standard on all BMW 3 Series Touring M Sport and M Sport Plus Edition models as part of the new BMW Operating System 7.0 and in conjunction with the Live Cockpit Professional – and provides its services for a period of three years. The Connected Package Professional adds a spread of additional functions.

BMW Digital Key: turning the smartphone into a car key

As part of Comfort Access, the BMW Digital Key employs Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to allow the new BMW 3 Series Saloon to be locked and unlocked from selected smartphones. Holding the smartphone up to the door handle opens the car and, once inside, the engine can be started as soon as the phone has been placed in the wireless charging or smartphone tray. Accessible via the BMW Connected app, the Digital Key offers unrivalled flexibility as the driver can share it with up to five other people. The BMW Digital Key is available for selected NFC-capable Samsung smartphones running Android 8.1 and above.

Connected Navigation

Connected Navigation offers a range of digital services to make route planning both in the car and away from it, much easier. With this new technology drivers can send destinations from various apps straight to their car’s navigation system and the most important destinations will be stored meaning important addresses can be accessed from any device at any time. A new feature is the Parking Space Assistant, which proposes various parking options to the driver in good time before the destination is reached. This service includes providing information on the nearest multi-storey car park as well as proposing routes offering a good chance of finding a parking spot close to the destination. The existing On-Street Parking Information has also been incorporated into the scope of functions that form Connected Navigation.

The BMW Operating System 7.0 display and control concept

The newly designed instrument cluster/Control Display screen is designed to extend functionality while helping drivers to concentrate even more effectively on the road ahead. The BMW Live Cockpit Plus system – standard on all SE and Sport models – comprises the iDrive operating system, whose 8.8-inch Control Display has a touchscreen design, and a black panel instrument cluster with a 5.7-inch colour display and adds features such as a Touch Controller, a navigation system, two USB ports for data transfer and a WiFi interface.

As part of BMW Live Cockpit Plus the new BMW 3 Series includes numerous of connected Services as standard including Emergency Call, Teleservices, Over-the-air and USB map updates. In addition, the BMW Connected Package Plus is offered as standard in the UK, featuring Remote Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Services and Apple CarPlay Preparation.

Apple CarPlay Preparation is standard on all new BMW 3 Series models. This service is included for one year from build, and then renewable via the BMW ConnectedDrive portal thereafter, at either a one year, three years or lifetime subscription.

The BMW Live Cockpit Professional – standard on M Sport and M Sport Plus Edition models – includes a high-resolution 12.3-inch instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a 10.25-inch Control Display in the centre console. This equipment package also features an adaptive navigation system and a hard-drive-based multimedia system. BMW Live Cockpit Professional also includes BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant (“Hey BMW”), on-street parking Information and Intelligent Vehicle Functionality which learns the drivers’ habits and routines.

The BMW Live Cockpit Professional is designed to provide drivers with the appropriate information at the right time, further helped by the customisable and personalised displays. The redesigned information display in the middle of the instrument cluster now leaves enough room for an excerpt from the navigation map, for instance. In the main menu on the Control Display, the driver can configure up to ten pages, each showing two to four pads (tiles) with live content. Both the content and the graphics are personalised to an even greater degree, as illustrated by the vehicle mock-up that matches the actual model colour and equipment line. The voice control system (based on natural language understanding) is better than ever before and the optional gesture control now works with two extra gestures, bringing the total to seven. Depending on the situation, the driver can now operate the various functions using the iDrive Controller, the steering wheel controls, touch control, voice control or gesture control.

Remote Software Upgrade

The Remote Software Upgrade feature keeps the new BMW 3 Series Touring up to date with the latest software. All updates can be imported over the air, either on a smartphone via BMW Connected or directly into the car using its built-in SIM card. Installation is every bit as simple as a smartphone update. The contents of the upgrades can vary, from security and quality enhancements and new software services to improved vehicle functions. The BMW 3 Series Touring is on sale from 14 June. Pricing to be confirmed.