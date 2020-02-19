Fiat's all-new all-electric Fiat 500 is currently undergoing an extensive test program, which concerns not only the new model, but also the new BEV platform.

Here we have photos of a pre-series prototype tested in cold weather in northern Sweden. The camouflage covers the full car, which suggests that there are a lot of things that have to be hidden before the official unveiling at the Geneva Motor Show.

Here is input from our spies:

"The 500e is being touted as an urban Tesla, so we can expect trendy styling inside and out. Like other electric cars, the 500e is likely to have no front grille giving it a look more familiar with the 500 from the fifties with its rear mounted engine." "Even if the family resemblance will be obvious, the 500e is expected to have sleeker, more aerodynamic styling than the regular 500, with deeper indents at the bottom of the door panels and a small rear spoiler. The batteries will be under the floor, so there should be no compromise on interior space."

It's expected that the new dedicated platform will enable Fiat to improve range, performance and passenger space, compared to the old Fiat 500e.

The production at the Mirafiori complex in Turin, Italy will start in June 2020. The initial manufacturing capacity will be 80,000 annually.

Once the new Fiat 500 BEV hits the market, it's expected that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) will utilize the new platform also in:

roomier wagon version - Fiat 500 BEV Giardiniera

Fiat Panda (previewed by the funky Centoventi Concept)

other Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Jeep models

Reportedly, the current Fiat 500 ICE will remain on the market for a few years. The new 500 will not get an ICE version.

Gallery: New Fiat 500 BEV spy photos

12 Photos

Images: CarPix