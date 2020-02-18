Tesla is now offering a $300 over-the-air software update that activates heated rear seats in the Model 3 Standard Range and Standard Range Plus. The process appears to be very quick and easy. The best part is you don't have to leave your couch or your car to get the heated seats activated and "fired" up.

All Model 3 vehicles are built with the hardware necessary for heated rear seats. In fact, early Model 3s with the Partial Premium interior, as well as all upgraded interior, had the rear heated seats activated upon taking delivery.

However, the Model 3 Standard Range and Standard Range Plus lost the feature after a time. Now, owners can simply go onto their Tesla App, pay $300, make sure their car is connected to Wi-Fi, and have heated rear seats in a matter of minutes.

Check out the video above for detailed information about the process. Then, leave us a comment below.