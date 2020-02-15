The Nikola Badger hydrogen and battery-powered electric pickup truck gets its first video featuring, believe it or not, Heavy D from the Diesel Brothers.

This may well be the first time when diesel, hydrogen fuel cells and battery all somehow unite in a single vehicle.

Nikola just unveiled the Badger electric truck on February 10. With an estimated total range of 600 miles (a blended figure that includes the use of hydrogen) or 300 miles on battery alone, the Badger seems impressive. It zips from 0 to 60 MPH in 2.9 seconds. Reservations for the truck will open sometime in 2020 following its debut this September. No pricing information is available at this point in time. Check out the Badger's spec sheet below:

If, like us, you aren't too familiar with the Diesel Brothers (we don't blame you, as diesel is dirty), it's a reality television show on the Discovery Channel. Wikipedia adds:

Despite the name, the Diesel Brothers are not actually brothers. Although they look somewhat alike, they are only brothers in the "bro" sense of the word. Best buds "Heavy D" Sparks and "Diesel Dave" Kiley started a fix it shop for all types of vehicles and brought in two other guys as shop helpers. Buying diesel trucks headed for the scrap heap and giving them new leases on life has turned into big business for the Diesel Brothers. Led by Heavy D and Diesel Dave, the crew works hard and plays harder as they trick out the trucks for use in elaborate pranks and stunts, all of which becomes a marketing tool on social media. Millions of hits later the company is known as the destination for diesel lovers who are looking for custom builds, crazy stunts, pranks and hilarious antics.

It's a unique tie-up and we think it shows that Nikola is quite serious about the Badger. If it wasn't, then why promote it with such effort?

The Badger, though just a concept for now, aims to compete with the likes of the Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T, Hummer electric pickup truck, Ford F-150 electric truck and more in the ever-growing segment of electric trucks.

