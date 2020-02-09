Tesla's Cybertruck shocked the world when it was revealed a couple of months ago. Futuristic styling, bulletproof stainless steel exoskeleton, and crazy power and performance specifications. However, what Tesla introduced was the concept Cybertruck, and the production version will most certainly come with some changes.

Our good friend Alex Guberman from the YouTube channel E For Electric, took on this topic and speculated on what some of the changes Tesla may make before the production launch.

Alex mentions things like the lack of side mirrors, the thickness of the stainless steel, bulletproof glass, four-motor configurations, and the unconventional steering wheel that the concept Cybertruck has as possible things that might change before production.

The Cybertruck concept has side cameras instead of mirrors hidden in the front fender flares. Alex didn't realize that when he speculated on the changes in the above video

One thing we noticed that Alex apparently wasn't aware of is how Tesla "hid" the side view cameras into the front fender flares. It's currently against the current regulations in the US to use side-view cameras instead of side mirrors. You can, of course, have side cameras, but the mirrors are still mandatory. That's not the case for Europe and the majority of the rest of the world where mirrors aren't required if the vehicle comes equipped with a camera system that meets their regulations.

However, there's hope for the US on this topic. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is currently considering allowing side view cameras to replace mirrors.

They even opened the topic up for discussion a few months ago and allowed the public to comment on the issue. There's a very good chance that side-view cameras are allowed in the US by the time Tesla brings the Cybertruck to market in about two years.

Check out the video and let us know what you think may be changed on the Cybertruck before Tesla begins series production and let us know in the comment section below.