Outstanding news comes from Norway, where plug-in electric car sales still increase to near-record market share levels of almost two-thirds!

In January, the total number of new passenger plug-in car registrations amounted to 6,155, which is 31% more than a year ago (about 64.4% of the market).

BEVs: 4,236 ( up 24.6% , at 44.3% market share) + 336 ‘used’ + 253 vans (253 new and 0 used) + 0 FCVs

( , at market share) + 336 ‘used’ + 253 vans (253 new and 0 used) + 0 FCVs PHEVs: 1,919 (up 47.8%, at 20.1% market share)

For comparison, conventional ICE (gasoline and diesel) were at 21.5% maket share, while the remaining 14.1% are conventional hybrids.

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – January 2020

Models

The biggest surprise in January is an outstanding result for the Audi e-tron, which with 902 registrations (new monthly record) it's the best-selling model of the month!

Another great thing is the second place for Renault ZOE (533). Third was Volkswagen e-Golf (probably almost 500).

Tesla this time didn't made any splash, although the Tesla Model 3 was #17 with 166 registrations (Tesla usually delivers a high number of cars in the third month of a quarter).

BEV results already in our database:

Audi e-tron - 902

Renault ZOE - 533

Volkswagen e-Golf - N/A (511 total with ICE)

Hyundai Kona Electric - N/A (380 total with ICE)

Nissan LEAF - 366

BMW i3 - 200

Tesla Model 3 - 166

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – January 2020

Source: Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken AS (OFV AS)