In the first weeks of 2020, Audi e-tron leads the way towards full electrification in Norway.

Outstanding news comes from Norway, where plug-in electric car sales still increase to near-record market share levels of almost two-thirds!

In January, the total number of new passenger plug-in car registrations amounted to 6,155, which is 31% more than a year ago (about 64.4% of the market).

  • BEVs: 4,236 (up 24.6%, at 44.3% market share) + 336 ‘used’ + 253 vans (253 new and 0 used) + 0 FCVs
  • PHEVs: 1,919 (up 47.8%, at 20.1% market share)

For comparison, conventional ICE (gasoline and diesel) were at 21.5% maket share, while the remaining 14.1% are conventional hybrids.

More sales reports

january 2020 plugin sales uk In January 2020, Plug-In EV Car Sales In The UK Increased By 145%
volvo sales january 2020 plugins 13.5% Of Global Volvo Sales In January Were Plug-Ins
world top 10 plugin automotive groups 2019 World’s Top 10 Plug-In EV Automotive Groups Ranked By Sales In 2019
chinese nevs market slightly declined 2019 Chinese NEVs Market Slightly Declined In 2019: Full Report

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – January 2020

external_image
external_image

Models

The biggest surprise in January is an outstanding result for the Audi e-tron, which with 902 registrations (new monthly record) it's the best-selling model of the month!

Another great thing is the second place for Renault ZOE (533). Third was Volkswagen e-Golf (probably almost 500).

Tesla this time didn't made any splash, although the Tesla Model 3 was #17 with 166 registrations (Tesla usually delivers a high number of cars in the third month of a quarter).

BEV results already in our database:

  • Audi e-tron - 902
  • Renault ZOE - 533
  • Volkswagen e-Golf - N/A (511 total with ICE)
  • Hyundai Kona Electric - N/A (380 total with ICE)
  • Nissan LEAF - 366
  • BMW i3 - 200
  • Tesla Model 3 - 166

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – January 2020

external_image

Source: Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken AS (OFV AS)