In the first weeks of 2020, Audi e-tron leads the way towards full electrification in Norway.
Outstanding news comes from Norway, where plug-in electric car sales still increase to near-record market share levels of almost two-thirds!
In January, the total number of new passenger plug-in car registrations amounted to 6,155, which is 31% more than a year ago (about 64.4% of the market).
- BEVs: 4,236 (up 24.6%, at 44.3% market share) + 336 ‘used’ + 253 vans (253 new and 0 used) + 0 FCVs
- PHEVs: 1,919 (up 47.8%, at 20.1% market share)
For comparison, conventional ICE (gasoline and diesel) were at 21.5% maket share, while the remaining 14.1% are conventional hybrids.
New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – January 2020
Models
The biggest surprise in January is an outstanding result for the Audi e-tron, which with 902 registrations (new monthly record) it's the best-selling model of the month!
Another great thing is the second place for Renault ZOE (533). Third was Volkswagen e-Golf (probably almost 500).
Tesla this time didn't made any splash, although the Tesla Model 3 was #17 with 166 registrations (Tesla usually delivers a high number of cars in the third month of a quarter).
BEV results already in our database:
- Audi e-tron - 902
- Renault ZOE - 533
- Volkswagen e-Golf - N/A (511 total with ICE)
- Hyundai Kona Electric - N/A (380 total with ICE)
- Nissan LEAF - 366
- BMW i3 - 200
- Tesla Model 3 - 166
Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – January 2020
Source: Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken AS (OFV AS)