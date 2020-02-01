After several years running the popular YouTube channel Fully Charged and the Fully Charged LIVE exhibitions, Fully Charged founder Robert Llewellyn kicks off the first LIVE event today for a North American audience.

The event will run Saturday, February 1st until Sunday, February 2nd at the Circuit of the Americas motorsports complex in Austin, TX.

Mr. Llewellyn believes that the time was right to expand the exhibition across the pond. "As North America is our fastest-growing audience - 35% of 'watch time' comes from Canada and the USA - and as 2020 is the year that incredible EVs like the Rivian's are coming to market, now is the perfect time to bring our LIVE show to North America in conjunction with our headline sponsor, Electrify America."

The event will showcase over 50 electric vehicle models including the eagerly anticipated lineup from Rivian as well as rare or classic electric cars such as the GM EV1. For those in the market for an EV today, most of the currently available electric vehicles will be on display as well.

In addition to the models on display, there will be several talks by popular YouTube personalities and long time EV advocates such as Chelsea Sexton. Presentations will cover a range of topics such as improving the sustainability of EVs, switching to wind and solar energy, persuading friends and family to drive electric, and "micro-mobility" such as electric scooters and bikes.

The variety should ensure that most attendees find something that interests them. A full list of the dozens of main event topics can be found here. However, many exhibitors will be hosting their own events and tech talks as well.

InsideEVs will be in attendance for the festivities and will report back over the weekend. Will you be attending this year's event? If so let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.