70% will be hybrids, 10% plug-in hybrids, 10% all-electric and hydrogen fuel cell, and finally 10% conventional models.

Toyota group (including Lexus) would like to increase sales in Europe by 30%, from around 1.09 million and 5.2% market share in 2019 to 1.4 million and 6.5% market share by 2025.

The expansion will be directly related to progressing electrification, from over 50% hybrids to 90% hybrids, plug-ins and hydrogen fuel cell cars:

  • 70% HEVs
  • 10% PHEVs
  • 10% BEVs/FCVs

The remaining 10% for a conventional powertrain will be distributed between sports cars, off-road vehicles and commercial vehicles.

See also

2019 toyota plugin sales europe In 2019, Toyota Plug-In Electric Sales In Europe Barely Exceeded 2,500
toyota 500000 evs 2025 Toyota To Sell 500,000 EVs In 2025, Only 10,000 In 2020
lexus ux300e electric crossover detailed Lexus UX 300e Range, Power and Performance Revealed
toyota rav4 prime powerful efficient Toyota RAV4 Prime Is The Most Powerful And Most Efficient Ever

Over the coming years, Toyota group will launch 40 new or updated electrified models, including "at least one plug-in hybrid car a year" by 2025.

The new models will be:

  • Toyota RAV4 PHEV
  • Lexus UX BEV
  • Toyota Mirai (2nd model evolution)

10% of PHEVs would be 140,000 annually. Similarly 140,000 will be BEVs/PHEVs some six years from now.

Globally, Toyota aims for 500,000 EVs annually by 2025.

Source: europe.autonews.com