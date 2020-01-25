70% will be hybrids, 10% plug-in hybrids, 10% all-electric and hydrogen fuel cell, and finally 10% conventional models.
Toyota group (including Lexus) would like to increase sales in Europe by 30%, from around 1.09 million and 5.2% market share in 2019 to 1.4 million and 6.5% market share by 2025.
The expansion will be directly related to progressing electrification, from over 50% hybrids to 90% hybrids, plug-ins and hydrogen fuel cell cars:
- 70% HEVs
- 10% PHEVs
- 10% BEVs/FCVs
The remaining 10% for a conventional powertrain will be distributed between sports cars, off-road vehicles and commercial vehicles.
Over the coming years, Toyota group will launch 40 new or updated electrified models, including "at least one plug-in hybrid car a year" by 2025.
The new models will be:
- Toyota RAV4 PHEV
- Lexus UX BEV
- Toyota Mirai (2nd model evolution)
10% of PHEVs would be 140,000 annually. Similarly 140,000 will be BEVs/PHEVs some six years from now.
Globally, Toyota aims for 500,000 EVs annually by 2025.
Source: europe.autonews.com