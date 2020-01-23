In the last several years, it seemed that electric vehicles were finally set to take hold in the United States. Of course, it remained clear that progress would likely be slow and steady, but it was growing nonetheless. However, aside from mounting interest in Tesla, EV sales and support of self-driving cars are down overall. According to a recent survey and press release from J.D. Power, this is simply because most people aren't yet ready to make the switch.

According to the J.D. Power 2019 Q4 Mobility Confidence Index Study, which relies on SurveyMonkey's audience, electric car support received a score of just 55 and self-driving cars earned a 36, both on a 100-point scale. J.D. Power points out that similar data has been substianted now for three consecutive quarters.

Kristin Kolodge, executive director of driver interaction & human machine interface research at J.D. Power shared:

"Consumer opinion doesn’t change overnight, especially when it comes to new mobility technologies, but the more consumers are exposed to these technologies, the more the needle might gradually move towards acceptance. Right now, they simply don’t know enough to fully put their trust in these systems.”

She, with the help of the J.D. Power/Survey Monkey study, separated out information related to self-driving cars as opposed to EVs in general. Kolodge continued:

“Knowledge is power. There is an association between self-reported knowledge level of self-driving vehicles and likelihood to purchase. Undoubtedly, it is critical for consumers to gain experience even through lower levels of automation.” “For automakers it is critical that the coming wave of new products stimulates new consumer demand. Otherwise, too many products will continue to chase too few customers, which will be financially disastrous for many automakers.”

We know full well that electric cars can and will be a detriment to OEM's bottom line. There's no doubt it will hit profits negatively. Moreover, we know that diving into self-driving tech will have many potential issues for legacy automakers, and could result in negative press, legal battles, etc.

To read J.D. Power's press release in its entirety, click on the 'Press Release' tab below. Once you've checked it out, please leave us your thoughts in the comment section.