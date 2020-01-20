Bureaucrats have the terrible habit of thinking they are geniuses. Anyway, they usually are discreet about that. This is not what has happened to whoever bureaucrat is in charge of the official Twitter account of Pennsylvania Treasury. A recent tweet sarcastically called Elon Musk a genius due to what The Boring Company does. Check the tweet below:

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, sarcasm’s definition is “the use of remarks that clearly mean the opposite of what they say, made in order to hurt someone's feelings or to criticize something in a humorous way.” In other words, the PA Treasury called Musk stupid for building “something like a subway,” but “unfathomably expensive and only for cars” apart from making “sure that it will never work.”

Gallery: Pennsylvania Treasury Twitter Uses Sarcasm To Call Elon Musk An Idiot

As Baruch Spinoza once said, “what Paul says about Peter tells us more about Paul than about Peter.” This is pretty much the case. Whoever wrote the “genius” remark does not know The Boring Company’s tunnels are cheaper to build than those of a regular subway, are not only for cars – since Musk plans to have different passenger vehicles on them, more like buses – and work.

Check the video of the special passenger vehicle The Boring Company plans to have.

The incredible part of the whole story is not that the PA Treasury Twitter account published that. What one really will have a hard time to believe is that it did not apologize nor fixed what seems to have been a teenager hacker attack, as you can see in the other tweets from the account we have here. It is even proud of using the principles of "Attention Economy" in its benefit, even if the attention is for lack of composure.

That leads us to infer the Pennsylvania government either approve using taxpayer’s resources to call Elon Musk an idiot or that the person in charge is “a turtle in a tree.” The Brazilian journalist Elio Gaspari defines that phenomenon with logic: if turtles do not climb trees, someone has placed the one you see in that high branch. Some pretend they got there by their own means. Some make sure everyone knows they were put there. And that is not genius are all.

Sources: Pennsylvania Treasury via Teslarati