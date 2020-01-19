Renault closed the year 2019 on a high, delivering nearly 7,000 all-electric cars (globally) in December, according to a preliminary report. That's a new all-time record.

The precise number is 6,947 (up 2% year-over-year) or 3.0% of the total volume. Let's see the details for the past month and full year 2019.

Renault electric car sales – December 2019

The total sales in 2019 amounted to around 61,572 electric cars (up 25% year-over-year), which marks another year of steady progress.

The share of all-electric cars out of the the total sales was 2.6% (4.2% in Europe).

Models

Data does not include the Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).

Additionally, Renault Samsung Motors sold 80 SM3 Z.E. (875 YTD, down 29%) in South Korea.

In 2020, Renault hopes to move to a new stage in its electric offensive with new ZOE, upcoming Twingo Z.E. and plug-in hybrid (E-TECH) models.

"Worldwide sales of the group's electric vehicles rose 23.5% to 62,447 vehicles [including SM3 Z.E.]. New ZOE, launched at the end of 2019, will be the flagship of the electric range in 2020. In the light commercial electric vehicle segment, Kangoo Z.E. remains the undisputed leader, with a growth of 19.2% to 10,349 vehicles. In China, the group launched Renault City K-ZE in November and recorded 2,658 sales in two months."

Olivier Murguet, Sales and Regions Executive Vice President, of Groupe Renault said: