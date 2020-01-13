France ends the year 2019 on a high note, as plug-in electric car sales in both December and for the full year reached new records.

Last month was pretty interesting. Plug-in electric car registrations amounted to 7,890 (up 21% year-over-year), which is a new all-time record. Passenger plug-in cars expanded their market share to 3.43% (also a new high, but only marginally above the previous 3.41% from a year ago).

Passenger BEVs: 4,803 (new record) (up 8%), at 2.27% of the market

(new record) (up 8%), at 2.27% of the market Passenger PHEVs: 2,437 (new record) (up 113%), at 1.16% of the market

(new record) (up 113%), at 1.16% of the market Light commercial BEVs: 640 (down 29%)

(down 29%) Total: 7,890 (new record) (up 21%), at 3.41% of the market



Plug-in car sales in France – December 2019

*some data estimated

In 2019 the total sales increased to 69,466, which is 29% more than a year ago.

Passenger BEVs: 42,763 (new record) (up 38%)

(new record) (up 38%) Passenger PHEVs: 18,745 (new record) (up 38%)

(new record) (up 38%) Light commercial BEVs: 7,958 (down 2%)

(down 2%) Total: 69,466 (new record) (up 29%)

Models

While the Renault ZOE remains the top choice in France, an undisputed success is second place for the Tesla Model 3.

Top three BEVs:

Renault ZOE : 2,097 (compared to 10,790 Renault Clio) and 18,817 YTD (new record)

: (compared to 10,790 Renault Clio) and (new record) Tesla Model 3: 1,250 (new record) and 6,455 YTD (new record)

(new record) and (new record) Nissan LEAF: 222 and 3,738 YTD

The Renault Kangoo Z.E. was (as always) the top commercial delivery van with 350 registrations in December and 3,807 YTD.

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV was the most popular plug-in hybrid with 3,131 registrations in 2019.

In the case of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, only four were registered in December and 63 in 2019 (up 75% year-over-year).

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations were provided by L’Avere-France:

* The PHEVs category include BEVs with ICE range-extender