Go Ultra Low, which promotes electrification in the UK, shared more stats on the British market, which, as we know, in 2019 expanded to over 72,000 sales.

According to Go Ultra Low, plug-in car registrations amounted to 72,834 (up 21% over 2018), which makes the year 2019 the 8th eighth consecutive year of growth.

On average, a new plug-in electric car was registered every seven minutes.

The past year brings unprecedented growth of all-electric car sales (up 144% year-over-year) and in 2019, BEVs for the very first time slightly outsold PHEVs - 52% to 48% (plug-in hybrid sales decreased by 17.8% year-over-year).

After 2019, the total number of plug-in car registrations in the UK increased to 271,524 (about 100,000 are BEVs).

Here are regional stats for 2019 (top 5):

South East - the highest demand across the nation, with 26,136 vehicles registered – a 22% increase on 2018

West Midlands (11,623)

South West (8,128)

Yorkshire and the Humber (7,566)

East Anglia (5,373)

The number of public charging points increased to more than 29,000 (a single point falls on 9.3 cars):

"The continued growth of the EV market has also been accompanied by new charge points being installed in response to the increased demand. There are now over 29,000 public charging connectors in the UK, making it one of Europe’s largest charging networks. These numbers are set to rise due to continued Government funding and investment from the private sector. In September, the Government committed £35 million worth of investment into the UK’s rapid charge network, which combined with £35 million from the private sector will result in the delivery of a further 3,000 rapid chargers by 2024."

Poppy Welch, Head of Go Ultra Low said:

“In the context of the wider new car market, it is encouraging to see plug-in car registrations continue to go from strength-to-strength. Looking at the year ahead, 2020 is set to be another fantastic year for electric car uptake. “With even more new models being released, ongoing government support, as well as the continued expansion of the public charging infrastructure, we’re confident that the next 12 months will be a landmark year for the nation’s switch to electric.”

Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary, said:

“These record figures show the Government’s world-leading £1.5bn programme encouraging people to switch to clean transport and improve air quality is working. “I want 2020 to be the year electric cars go mainstream. That’s why we are doubling-down our efforts to make owning an electric vehicle the new normal.”

Andrea Leadsom, Business and Energy Secretary, said: