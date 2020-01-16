Passenger plug-in electric car sales in Germany doubled in December, reaching the second-highest monthly level ever of 11,328 new registrations (up 98% year-over-year).

The market share also improved to a near-record level, standing at 4.0%. That's one in every 25 new passenger cars.

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – December 2019

BEV/PHEV comparison

The BEV/PHEV sales are now more balanced:

BEVs: 5,748 – up 50% at ≈2.0% market share

– up 50% at ≈2.0% market share PHEVs: 5,580 – up 198% at ≈2.0% market share

Year 2019

2019 ended with 108,629 new passenger plug-in car registrations in Germany, which makes the country the biggest European market for EVs right now.

The year-over-year growth amounted to 61%, while the average market share stands at 3%.

Most of the sales were all-electric cars:

BEVs: 63,281 – up 75% at ≈1.8% market share

– up 75% at ≈1.8% market share PHEVs: 45,348 – up 44% at ≈1.3% market share

Sales of models/brands

In December, the Tesla Model 3 was the most popular all-electric model with 926 new registrations, but the Mercedes-Benz E-Class PHEV noted even more registrations: 964.

Let's see the plug-in car registrations by top brands for the full year 2019:

BMW: 21,763 (9,127 BEVs and 12,636 PHEVs)

(9,127 BEVs and 12,636 PHEVs) Tesla: 10,711 (10,711 BEVs and 0 PHEVs)

(10,711 BEVs and 0 PHEVs) Mercedes-Benz: 9,787 (696 BEVs and 9,091 PHEVs)

(696 BEVs and 9,091 PHEVs) Volkswagen: 9,701 (8,201 BEVs and 1,500 PHEVs)

(8,201 BEVs and 1,500 PHEVs) Renault: 9,431 (9,431 BEVs and 0 PHEVs)

(9,431 BEVs and 0 PHEVs) smart: 7,649 (7,649 BEVs and 0 PHEVs)

(7,649 BEVs and 0 PHEVs) Mitsubishi: 7,591 (0 BEVs and 7,591 PHEVs)

(0 BEVs and 7,591 PHEVs) Hyundai: 6,019 (5,052 BEVs and 967 PHEVs)

(5,052 BEVs and 967 PHEVs) Audi: 5,034 (3,579 BEVs and 1,455 PHEVs)

As we can see, BMW sells the most plug-ins and most PHEVs, but Tesla (#2) sells the most BEVs.

Official stats:

For Tesla, it's important that the introduction of Model 3 allowed it to increase sales by 462.3% year-over-year!

Source: KBA