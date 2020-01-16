According to the latest media report, as part of the $600 million investment project at its Ridgeville, South Carolina plant, Volvo will build a battery pack assembly facility to support upcoming BEV production. The other part of the investment is a second production line and Volvo Car University.

The battery pack production facility should be completed in 2021, just in time for the first all-electric model that will be produced at the Ridgeville plant for global markets from 2022.

It will be an all-electric Volvo XC90 - the upcoming third generation of the model, based on an upcoming second-generation Scalable Product Architecture platform (SPA2).

"The spokeswoman declined to release the planned production capacity for the battery assembly plant or say how many jobs it will create. Overall, the planned XC90 production line is expected to create about 1,000 jobs. "

Currently, the XC90 is offered as an ICE and a PHEV with all-electric range of up to 18 miles (29 km).

The first series-produced all-electric Volvo, the Volvo XC40 Recharge will enter the market by the end of this year.

Source: Automotive News