New players are pushing forward for more efficient and higher power on-board chargers.
Innolectric, a spin-off company started in 2018 at the University of Bochum in Germany, announced the start of series production of its three-phase 22 kW on-board chargers for electric vehicles.
The new chargers, developed in partnership with STMicroelectronics, are using highly efficient silicon carbide power modules so the efficiency is above 94% and peaks at 96% in the 2-10 kW range.
Innolectric did not reveal its first OEM customers for the on-board chargers, but deliveries are scheduled for Q2 2020.
The three-phase 22 kW chargers (single-phase output is usually a third) are the favorable choice in Europe, where three-phase infrastructure is widely available in most of the countries (both in public and homes).
In the case of Innolectric, the aim is not only to offer a 22 kW, but also to improve efficiency and provide two options for 400 V and 800 V battery systems (there are two separate versions available).
"Depending on the voltage level of the battery and the application, the innolectric On-Board Charger will be available in two different versions. The OBC42 is designed for a voltage level of 400 V (220 V – 510 V) with an output of up to 22 kW. The charging component achieves a minimum efficiency of over 94% between 2 kW and 22 kW. Maximum efficiency is over 96%.
In addition to the AC charging function with integrated PWM communication at up to 22 kW, the innolectric On-Board Charger also supports the DC charging process with international standard-compliant communication according to DIN SPEC 70121 and ISO 15118. A further variant will be the OBC82, which is designed for a voltage level of 800 V (400 V – 850 V) at a power of 22 kW. The charging power can easily be increased by connecting several innolectric On-Board Chargers in parallel."
Technical informations
Product name OBC42 OBC82 Component design 400 V 800 V Input power 22 kW Input voltage (3~ AC) 380 − 480 V (+ 10 / - 14 %) Input voltage (1~ AC) 120 − 240 V (+ 10 / - 14 %) Input current (AC) 32 A (per phase) Frequency 50 − 60 Hz (+/- 1 %) Efficiency (2 – 22 kW) > 94 % Efficiency (2 – 10 kW) > 96 % Output voltage (DC) 210 – 510 V 400 – 850 V Output current (DC) Up to 70 A Up to 45 A Charging communication PWM (IEC 61851), PLC (DIN SPEC 70121, ISO 15118) Interfaces 1 x CAN J1939 / 1 x Service CAN Degree of protection IP 6K6K Dimensions (l x w x h) Approx. 570 x 370 x 115 mm Weight Approx. 18 kg Operating temperatures - 40 – +85 °C
Start of series production of the 22kW On-Board Charger
innolectric has completed the development of its 22kW On-Board Charger with silicon carbide technology. The final preparations took place until the end of 2019, before series delivery will start in the 2nd quarter of 2020. Our customers benefit from a system solution from one single source for AC and DC charging with maximum efficiency.
Power electronics and charging communication from a single source
The innolectric On-Board Charger offers both AC and DC charging for electrified vehicles, commercial vehicles and machines. Thanks to integrated charging communication in accordance with all current international standards such as IEC 61851, DIN SPEC 70121 and ISO 15118, the innolectric On-Board Charger can be used safely and flexibly worldwide, even in 50 Hz and 60 Hz network topologies. The On-Board Charger provides 22kW charging power in AC mode and, as a one-device solution, handles the entire charging management including the necessary communication with the charging infrastructure (EVSE) for AC and DC charging.
Two different voltage variants available
State-of-the-art technology increases efficiency
As part of the development of the innolectric On-Board Charger, the Bochum-based company is working closely with STMicroelectronics, a leading international manufacturer of embedded components and in the field of silicon carbide technology, in the field of silicon carbide technology.
Tim Karcher, CEO of innolectric AG, emphasizes on the start of series production: “After having invested a lot of time, expertise and work in the development of the innolectric On-Board Charger, I am pleased that with the start of series production the supply to our customers now begins. The product is not a compromise, but a solid solution for the commercial vehicle and machine sector thanks to its high efficiency and performance. In addition, we are proud that our customers appreciate the complete loading solution from us, especially the easy and fast integration”.