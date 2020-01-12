Innolectric, a spin-off company started in 2018 at the University of Bochum in Germany, announced the start of series production of its three-phase 22 kW on-board chargers for electric vehicles.

The new chargers, developed in partnership with STMicroelectronics, are using highly efficient silicon carbide power modules so the efficiency is above 94% and peaks at 96% in the 2-10 kW range.

Innolectric did not reveal its first OEM customers for the on-board chargers, but deliveries are scheduled for Q2 2020.

The three-phase 22 kW chargers (single-phase output is usually a third) are the favorable choice in Europe, where three-phase infrastructure is widely available in most of the countries (both in public and homes).

In the case of Innolectric, the aim is not only to offer a 22 kW, but also to improve efficiency and provide two options for 400 V and 800 V battery systems (there are two separate versions available).

"Depending on the voltage level of the battery and the application, the innolectric On-Board Charger will be available in two different versions. The OBC42 is designed for a voltage level of 400 V (220 V – 510 V) with an output of up to 22 kW. The charging component achieves a minimum efficiency of over 94% between 2 kW and 22 kW. Maximum efficiency is over 96%. In addition to the AC charging function with integrated PWM communication at up to 22 kW, the innolectric On-Board Charger also supports the DC charging process with international standard-compliant communication according to DIN SPEC 70121 and ISO 15118. A further variant will be the OBC82, which is designed for a voltage level of 800 V (400 V – 850 V) at a power of 22 kW. The charging power can easily be increased by connecting several innolectric On-Board Chargers in parallel."