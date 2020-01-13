In December, plug-in electric car sales in Denmark reached a market share of 7.5% (1,157 new registrations), which is a good sign for the future.

Who knows, maybe in 2020 Denmark will be able to beat its old monthly sales record of 1,553 (December 2015).

The total volume in 2019 more than doubled to 9,409 (up 105% year-over-year), which is a new all-time record (above the 4,762 from... 2015). Also, the market share improved to a new high of 4.2%.

Plug-in electric car sales in Denmark – 2019

More than half (59%) of all new plug-ins were BEVs (compared to 32% in 2018).

The top-selling plug-in model was the Tesla Model 3 (no surprise here), although so far it was not capable of beating the old Tesla Model S sales record. Model 3 noted 2,439 registrations, compared to 2,736 Model S at its best (and in more favorable times with high incentives).

