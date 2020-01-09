In one corner we have the upcoming Tesla Roadster. While it's not slated as an EV supercar or hypercar, its specs tell a different story. More on that below.

In the other corner is the celebrated Bugatti Chiron, the esteemed mid-engine two-seater sports car that's developed and manufactured in France. Only about 20 Chirons will be produced for the 2020 model year. It starts at some $3 million and boasts a ~1600-horsepower engine and a record-breaking top speed of some ~305 mph. Moreover, it will scoot you from zero to 60 mph in a mere 2.3 seconds.

Meanwhile, according to Tesla, the Roadster will offer a 1.9-second zero-to-60-mph time and a top speed of over 250 mph. It is set to cost $250,000.

Even the current Tesla Model S, in its top-tier Performance trim level, boasts a 2.4-second zero-to-60-mph time. However, it tops out at only 163 mph, though that's likely way more than enough for most drivers.

