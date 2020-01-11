Electric truck manufacturers Kenworth and Peterbilt (both are part of PACCAR) announced an electric truck powertrain development program with Dana.

Kenworth is working on medium duty EVs and the first prototype - Kenworth K270E - was shown at the 2020 CES in Las Vegas, alongside prototype Level 4 Autonomous Kenworth T680 semi.

According to the company, the all-electric Class 6 Kenworth K270E and Class 7 K370E cabovers with Dana tech will be available with range options between 100 and 200 miles (160 and 320 km) and DC fast charging in about an hour.

In 2020, Kenworth plans to produce up to 100 medium-duty cabover electric trucks.

Kenworth's approach is to use a complete EV solution from Dana, which includes basically everything from the electric motor, through power electronics, battery packs and software:

"The zero-emissions Kenworth K270E cabover on exhibit at CES is equipped with Dana-designed e-Powertrain system that is fully integrated and upfitted to the Kenworth chassis. Configured as a direct drive system, the vehicle utilizes a Spicer® Electrified™ e-propulsion system, and a standard Dana drive axle and driveshaft. Dana also supplies an e-power system, which generates, stores, and manages the energy for the vehicle and consists of electrified auxiliary systems, an on-board charger, and two battery packs. Dana-developed software and controls enable the diagnostics and telemetry of the complete system. The electric powertrain will be available with range options between 100 and 200 miles. The state-of-the-art, high-energy density battery packs can be recharged in about an hour using the vehicle’s DC fast-charging system, making both the Class 6 Kenworth K270E and Class 7 K370E cabovers ideal for local pickup and delivery, as well as short regional haul operations."

Kenworth K270E

Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president said:

“This is an important next step in our evolution of an electric powertrain. Dana is an industry leader in electrified modules and systems supported by in-house vehicle integration expertise. Kenworth plans to produce up to 100 medium duty cabover electric trucks in 2020,”.

Mark Wallace, president of Commercial Vehicle Drive Technologies for Dana said:

“As demand for clean, electric-powered vehicles continues to grow, we are pleased to collaborate with Kenworth by providing the design, integration, and upfit of the complete e-powertrain for the K270E electric truck. Kenworth’s commitment to providing advanced vehicle technologies, combined with our proficiency in delivering end-to-end turnkey electric systems, will result in high-efficiency solutions that greatly reduce the total cost of ownership for vehicle operators.”

Peterbilt

Similarly, Peterbilt announced electrification of its Peterbilt 220EV model by integrating Dana's Spicer Electrified e-propulsion system, two battery packs and an on-board charger.

"The 220EV features a range between 100 and 200 miles. Using the vehicle's DC fast-charging system, the state-of-the-art, high-energy density battery packs can recharge in about an hour, making the 220EV ideal for local pickup and delivery, as well as short regional haul operations."

Peterbilt 220EV

Jason Skoog, PACCAR Vice President and Peterbilt General Manager said:

"Peterbilt continues to lead the charge by providing the industry's largest lineup of electric vehicles. Announcing the Dana electric powertrain for the Model 220EV finalizes our path forward for the Medium Duty pickup and delivery market. We will be ready to meet the growing demand of our customers who want to incorporate zero-emissions vehicles into this application,".

Mark Wallace, president of Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies for Dana said:

"We are pleased to collaborate with Peterbilt by providing the complete e-powertrain, including the integration, and upfit for the Model 220EV electric vehicle. Combining Peterbilt's advanced technologies with our own expertise in delivering end-to-end turnkey electric systems, will result in highly-efficient solutions that will lead to low total cost of ownership."

Together with the previously unveiled 520EV and 579EV (equipped with Meritor's powertrain and TransPower's battery systems), Peterbilt would have few EV options on hand.