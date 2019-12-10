Volvo Trucks unveiled a new, bigger all-electric truck concept for construction operations and regional transport. This truck might become its next production EV model, right after the Volvo FL Electric and Volvo FE Electric models.

Besides a few photos and video, there are no details revealed at this point. However, because Volvo Trucks mention trucks used for regional goods transport (with an average annual mileage of 80,000 km), we assume that range must be at least 200-300 km (124-186 miles) real-world with cargo.

Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks said:

"We see great potential for heavy-duty electric trucks for regional transport and construction in the longer term. With our concept trucks, we aim to explore and demonstrate different solutions for the future while evaluating the level of interest in the market and in society. To increase demand for electrified trucks, the charging infrastructure needs to be rapidly expanded, while stronger financial incentives must be created for hauliers who act as pioneers by choosing new vehicles with a lower environmental and climate footprint,".

The near-term plan envisions trials of a small pilot fleet with selected customers in Europe, while "More extensive commercialization will follow at a later point".

"Heavy duty electric trucks can help improve the work environment for drivers and construction workers thanks to low noise level and zero exhaust emissions during operation. The latter will have a significant and positive effect on air quality in cities with many ongoing construction projects. Due to the lack of noise disturbance, these trucks also make it possible to perform transport operations for more hours per day which opens up new possibilities for streamlining operations, for instance in large construction projects and for transports in and around cities.



A reduction of the overall climate impact of the transport sector is possible by using heavy electric vehicles in regional distribution. The majority of goods distribution by truck within the EU is regional."

Gallery: Volvo Trucks - heavy-duty electric concept trucks for construction operations and regional transport

5 Photos

Lars Mårtensson, Director Environment and Innovation, Volvo Trucks said: