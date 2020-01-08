Beaten many opponents, the Tesla Cybertruck already has. We have shown multiple tugs-of-war, real and fictional, that “prove” the electric pickup truck from Tesla is not only a pleonasm but also a very competent new EV. Elon Musk presented a video of it taking 9 mm shots as if they were PEZ candies shot from a dispenser gun. This video from the Star Toons YouTube channel shows more fearful opponents than the Ford F-150, a Beretta, or even a mighty steel ball. It pits it against Baby Yoda.

The first situation presented in the video is of a man with a sledgehammer. Is he Franz Von Holzhausen? Probably not, since Tesla’s chief designer had a dead blow hammer at the premiere, as Matt Farah pointed out. It has the purpose not to damage the surfaces it hits.

If Von Holzhausen is not included in the animation video, we cannot say the same about Elon Musk. He is beside the Cybertruck after each match to celebrate its baby’s victories. He just did not dance, as he did in China.

After this first attack, the Cybertruck faces a demolition ball all over and gets no scratch. It reminds us so much of the Black Knight… Only with a different outcome, but the spirit is the same.

That is when Star Wars start to take over. Boba Fett shoots some lasers against the windshield of the electric pickup truck, and it is almost like nothing happened. He would better have tried a blaster or even a flamethrower. Would The Boring Company sell him one?

That is when the most awaited duel starts with a surprised Elon Musk. Why is he upset? Well, you will have to check the video to discover that. Or our gallery above. Any option you choose will be funny.

Despite the outcome, we wonder why hasn’t baby Yoda chose to have a ride. The Cybertruck promises to be as safe as all other Tesla vehicles have proven to be along these years. He may even get to watch “The Mandalorian” on the back seats with his favorite characters beside him. There’s room for six, and Baby Yoda would probably enjoy some company unless he decides to drive by himself with the help of the Force.

Hey, Star Toons, that can be an idea for the next video with Baby Yoda and the Cybertruck. Get the boy some sunshades for us.