We first spoke about Alex, from the Redskull YouTube channel, when he said he traded a Ford Mustang GT for a Tesla Model 3 Performance. He was delighted with his decision and with the EV’s impressive acceleration. We just did not know he tested a bunch of people’s reactions to that. He did, and the results are hilarious, as you can see in the video above.

The Tesla Model 3 Performance is not exactly a new car. It dates back from July 2017. That obviously does not mean that most people are aware of what this car can do. Not even Anderson Cooper does. Alex has to invite him for a ride, as he has done with friends and family.

The funny part of the video, besides the reactions themselves, is trying to guess who is who. We bet the first woman to appear is Alex’s wife. His parents must be the ones swearing in Russian – they made us want to learn the language. They are the ones with whom Alex has the most fun while accelerating his Model 3 Performance.

Russian readers, please help us understand what Alex’s parents say besides the few English words that made us label this as NSFW. To everyone: make sure you listen to it at home or with earphones.

Other people show up in the video, and we believe they are his parents-in-law, brother-in-law, sister, nephew, and friends, but that is just a footnote to their reactions to the brisk acceleration this Tesla offers.

What that shows us, even after almost three years of the car in the market, is that the American EV manufacturer would probably never spend on advertising. It would be more effective to have lots of test-drive Model 3 Performance units around and to take everyone for a little spin.

As it was Alex’s case, most of them would probably be seduced by how quickly electric cars can go from 0 to their speed limits, basically. Even if these customers could not afford the high-end Model 3, they are likely going to look at EVs with a different perspective. There are still many people that don't have a clue of what electric cars can achieve. Videos like this help them have an idea.