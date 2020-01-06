Tesla will break ground this year on its Gigafactory 4 automotive production facility near Berlin, Germany. A new filing shows that the carmaker plans to build some 500,000 vehicles per year at the plant. As expected, it will focus on the Model 3 and Model Y, but also build other future Tesla vehicles.

Many people said Tesla would never succeed in building a factory in China. If the Silicon Valley automaker were to pull it off, it would likely take a very long time and possibly never build vehicles, or at least not that many.

Tesla beat the odds, constructed the factory in record time, and is already cranking out Model 3 sedans to the tune of some 1,000 to 3,000 per week. If a recent leak is correct, the automaker could begin building its Model Y in China in the next 24 hours, way ahead of schedule.

According to the State Office for the Environment's Brandenburg report:

Ost220: Construction and operation of a plant for the construction and assembly of electric vehicles with a capacity of 100,000 pieces or more each year at the 15537 Grünheide (Mark) location (G07819)



Announcement by the State Office for the Environment

on January 2, 2020 The company Tesla Manufacturing Brandenburg SE, Brandenburger Allee 4, 14774 Brandenburg an der Havel applies for approval according to § 4 of the Federal Immission Control Act (BlmSchG), on the property in 15537 Grünheide (Mark), in the district of Grünheide, hall 9, parcel 19 , 20, 22, 24, 28, 31, 37, 38, 66/1, 313, 314, 315, 316, 317, 318, 319, 322, 324, 327, 328, 329, 338, 339, 340, 341 , 344, 394, 400, 413, 414, 417, 420, 421, 423, 425, 427, 429, 430, 431, 433, 437, 473, 561 and 562 to build a system for the construction and assembly of electric vehicles and operate. (Ref .: G07819) There is an obligation to carry out an environmental impact assessment for the project. The project essentially includes the construction and operation of a system for the construction and assembly of models 3 and Y as well as future models with an estimated annual production of 500,000 electric vehicles. The plant will contain the following production steps: press shop, foundry, body shop, paint shop, seat production, plastic production, battery production, drive production and final assembly. In addition, a wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of 252 m 3 / h, a central supply building, a delivery and delivery area and an employee parking lot are planned. The project affects the forest. The project is an annex of numbers 3.24 in conjunction with 1.2.3.1, 3.8.1, 5.1.1.1 of Annex 1 of the Ordinance on Plants Requiring Approval (4th BImSchV) and Numbers 1.2.2.1, 3.14 and 3.5. 2 Column 2 in conjunction with number 17.2.1 Column 1 of Appendix 1 of the Law on Environmental Impact Assessment (UVPG). Commissioning of the plant is scheduled for July 2021.

It's hard to say how long it may take Tesla to build the German Gigafactory since we can't really compare the situation in Germany to that of China. However, CEO Elon Musk hopes to complete it in record time.

Once complete and at full capacity, Tesla will have three global factories each manufacturing some 500,000 vehicles per year. That will be a huge step up from the current situation, which resulted in ~370,000 deliveries in 2019.