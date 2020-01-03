Tesla has just released some record-crushing numbers for Q4 2019. Record production and record deliveries.

At 112,000 global deliveries of the Model 3, Model S and Model X combined, Tesla far exceeded all expectations.

For Q4 2019, Tesla lists Model 3 deliveries at 92,550. Meanwhile, combined Model S and Model X deliveries hit 19,450.

On the production front, Tesla says Model 3 production hit 86,958 for Q4, while Model S and X were at 17,933 combined.

Per Tesla:

In the fourth quarter, we achieved record production of almost 105,000 vehicles and record deliveries of approximately 112,000 vehicles. In 2019, we delivered approximately 367,500 vehicles, 50% more than the previous year and in line with our full year guidance.

Tesla also added some brief comments on the Gigafactory in Shanghai, stating:

We continue to focus on expanding production in both the US as well as our newly launched facility in Shanghai. Despite breaking ground at Gigafactory Shanghai less than 12 months ago, we have already produced just under 1,000 customer salable cars and have begun deliveries. We have also demonstrated production run-rate capability of greater than 3,000 units per week, excluding local battery pack production which began in late December.

Congrats to Tesla on a record-shattering quarter and a record 2019.

Read Tesla's Q4 release in its entirety below: