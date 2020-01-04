BYD starts the New Year 2020 with a teaser of an upcoming new model BYD Han, which seems to be inspired by the gullwing door E-SEED GT concept, unveiled at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show.

Information about the Han is scarce, but besides the pure electric version with at least 500 km (310 miles) of NEDC range, also an internal combustion engine version (or maybe plug-in hybrid) is expected.

The original E-SEED GT concept from 2019 was all-wheel-drive and offered 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration in under 4 seconds.

Here we captured also a few images from a new video of the E-SEED GT, displayed on BYD's main website (see the video directly here):

Gallery: BYD Han / BYD E-SEED GT teasers

4 Photos

Here is how the E-SEED GT look like (April 2019):

