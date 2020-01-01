The original 24 kWh lithium-ion battery from the 2011 Nissan LEAF was quite an achievement at the time, but a few years later it turned out to be one of the most controversial designs - that is because of the lack of an active cooling system.

In one of the recent videos on WeberAuto channel, Professor John D. Kelly from the Weber State University (WSU), not only presents the entire battery (cells, modules and pack), but literally assembled it from the ground up.

The lack of a cooling system affected the longevity of the cells, closed in module cans and then again in the battery case. The only thermal management system was optional heaters, inside the pack.

2011 Nissan LEAF battery info:

2011 Nissan LEAF Battery - Deep Dive

Watch as an entire 2011 Nissan LEAF battery is assembled starting with an empty battery case and ending with a fully functional battery. This is one of the most controversial electric vehicle battery designs due to the lack of an active cooling system. See the parts that affect the battery cooling ability

CORRECTION: When removing the service disconnect lever, the battery is divided into two 180 Volt sections. The service service disconnect lever separates the rear module stack from the front side stacks.

This episode covers the reassembly of the 24kWh 360.0 volt 60 Ah battery from a 2011 Nissan LEAF EV. The components shown and operation will be similar to many other electric vehicles.

