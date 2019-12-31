Why do diesel pickup truck drivers constantly attempt to coal roll Teslas? This video captures a Ram truck purposely rolling coal on a Model 3. The coal-rolling was not provoked by the Tesla, according to the video upoloader.

In the video above, you can see that the driver of the Ram diesel truck sees the Tesla and then proceeds to speed up to get next to and slightly in front of it. Once in front of the Tesla, the truck does its coal-rolling by slamming the accelerator. This spews the black sooty smoke all over the place. The truck then speeds away.

What we don't get is why Teslas are constantly targeted by these coal-rollers. Is it simply because the Teslas are electric? Or is there some sort of deeper Tesla hate here?

And yes, the act of coal rolling (modifying a diesel engine to emit all sorts of crap) is illegal in most (if not all) U.S. states, it's just not always enforced.

What's rolling coal? Well, it's something us EV drivers can't do, but if you want a quick definition, then here ya go:

Rolling coal is the practice of modifying a diesel engine to increase the amount of fuel entering the engine in order to emit large amounts of black or grey sooty exhaust fumes into the air.

