Türkiye’nin Otomobili Girişim Grubu (TOGG), established to make Turkey’s 60-year dream come true and become Turkey’s first global mobility brand by leading the transformation of Turkey's automotive industry. TOGG unveiled its early stage prototype C-SUV and a concept Sedan at a public event held at IT Valley in Gebze, Turkey.

The C-SUV launch in 2022 will position TOGG as Europe's first non-conventional battery-electric SUV manufacturer. In addition to being a born-electric BEV with zero-emission, the C-SUV is going to be a smart car with best-in-class features such as the longest wheelbase, the most spacious interior, the best acceleration performance and the lowest total cost of ownership.

Turkey’s automobile is being developed on a genuine, born-electric platform built by TOGG engineers and designers, with intellectual property rights 100% owned by Turkey.

Driven by the Turkish consumer insights, the joint work of the TOGG Design Team and Pininfarina converged into an authentic design language appealing to both Turkish and global taste.



In addition to being shaped by Turkish consumers’ insights, the design is also inspired by Turkish culture. The tulip, which has strong roots in Anatolian culture, has become an inspirational figure. A stylish interpretation of tulip design is imprinted on the front grille and wheel rims, to give the car its signature look, while underlining the deep connection with Turkey’s rich cultural heritage.

The wide digital infotainment display emphasizes the advanced technology in the car. The user-centric display supports the conversion of the car into a smart living space by embracing all passengers as well as the driver.

The unique center console stands out as one of the most important styling and functional feature of the interior. The form, which reminds an aircraft cockpit, also helps control the touch screen via ergonomics of the console, which houses gear and electronic parking brake functions. The user-centric design of the interface on the touch screen supports a simplistic and minimalist design of the interior, reducing as much of the physical control switches as possible with the help of voice-command technology. Turkey's automobile simply proves that high technology can be presented without complexity.

Users will be able to choose from 2 different range alternatives offered by the high-energy Li-ion battery technology. Turkey's automobile will offer 2 battery packs that provide 300+ km or 500+ km ranges and will allow the users to configure their cars by choosing the most suitable range based on their needs.

Turkey's automobile will reach 80% state of charge in a short time period of fewer than 30 minutes. Therefore, the car would be charged enough for the rest of the journey during a short coffee break on long routes.

Long-lasting battery pack with state-of-the-art battery management and liquid thermal management systems offers 8 years warranty.

The electric motor (e-motor) technology will redefine driving standards with an experience beyond expectations. Two drive options are available, a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) with a single e-motor offering 200 HP, or an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system with the 2nd e-motor positioned on the front, offering a combined power of 400 HP. The all-wheel-drive (AWD) system with two e-motors of high-efficiency on the front and rear axles will provide better road handling and performance in harsh weather and road conditions.

Independent MacPherson strut located on the front axle optimise comfort and performance; while the rear integral link independent suspension system offers sporty feeling and responsive ride with precise handling.

Thrilling acceleration experience with both drive systems. The automobile will complete 0-100km/h acceleration in 7.6 seconds with its 200 HP RWD option and only in 4.8 seconds with 400 HP AWD option, delivering unmatched acceleration with zero-emission and in silence.

The advanced driver assistance systems, including “Slow Traffic Pilot”, Turkey’s automobile will have "Level 2+" autonomous driving capability and will ease the burden on drivers, creating time for making use of the smart features within the car.

With its flexible architecture topology, Turkey’s Automobile will make a seamless transformation to “Level 3 and beyond” autonomous driving. The connected architecture of the car will enable over-the-air updates and the car would be continuously developed with the most advanced technology.

With smart technologies offered, Turkey’s automobile will become the third living space following homes and offices.

Thanks to its connected architecture Turkey’s automobile will permanently be connected to the internet without any external device support. The automobile will be in communication with all smart devices, homes, buildings, infrastructure including the electricity grid and the whole smart city. The connected automobile will become an essential component of the mobility ecosystem. Following the advancement in 5G technology, new services that will add value to user’s life will arise within the ecosystem.

Turkey's automobile will improve the user experience not only by being electric, connected and smart but also by demonstrating innovative and disruptive technologies.

A pioneering example of this disruptive approach is the “Holographic Assistant”. This innovative assistant will benefit from advanced eye-tracking algorithms and holographic three-dimensional imaging technologies to provide a user experience far beyond the ordinary virtual display panel. “Holographic Assistant” technology will transform the in-car experience completely by replacing the 2-dimensional display technologies currently used in the cars with 3D imaging and augmented reality technologies.

Thanks to this technology, the driver will not only see the information on the vehicle's display screen without taking his/her eye off the road, but also have access to all other information about the road and environment. With augmented reality and a 3D enhanced image, the driver will be able to use navigation and other driver assistance systems more easily and have a safer, more comfortable and interactive driving experience. TOGG aims to be the first company in the automotive industry to offer this unique driving experience to its users via this disruptive technology.