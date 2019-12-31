The global plug-in electric car sales were declining in November at a similar rate as in October, which is caused mostly by the big drop in China.

According to the EV Sales Blog, the total volume last month amounted to roughly 176,500, 26% less than a year ago. The market share was 2.2%.

Both BEVs and PHEVs were in retreat year-over-year by 26% and 25% respectively.

After 11 months of 2019, sales exceed 1,942,000 (average market share is 2.2%), which means that 2019 will close at around 2.15 million sales, compared to over 2 million in 2018.

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – November 2019

Models rank

The Tesla Model 3 completely overshadows other plug-ins with more than 25,000 estimated sales in November and almost 250,000 YTD!

The closest other BEV last month was the GM-SAIC Baojun E-Series with nearly 10,000 sales (51,698 YTD at #5).

Interestingly, the Nissan LEAF has a chance to be #3 for the year as the BYD Yuan weakened significantly during the second part of this year.

Stats:

Manufacturers rank

Tesla is a league of its own with around a two times higher sales level in November than the closest other manufacturer and about 50% above the second manufacturer year-to-date.

SAIC and BMW are now within range to try to take the third place from BAIC in 2019.

Top 5 YTD:

Tesla: 31,337 and 304,841 YTD

BYD: 10,100 and 208,526 YTD

BAIC: 7,932 and 124,011 YTD

SAIC: 15,726 and 122,812 YTD

BMW: 14,694 and 117,932 YTD

Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM