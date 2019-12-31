The guys from PartCatalog.com are always researching new trends with the help of geotagged Twitter data. It is a way to discover what the market thinks about meaningful or even frivolous matters, such as the recent rivalry between the Tesla Model S and the Porsche Taycan. Which of these vehicles is mentioned more often in more US states, for example? We are not sure if the result will surprise you, but it is right below.

Gallery: The EV That Most US States, Between The Tesla Mode S and The Porsche Taycan, Is...

2 Photos

PartCatalog.com checked 25,000 geotagged tweets to give us the answer, and the truth is that the Tesla Model S tops the Taycan in 31 of the 50 US states. The other 19 are obviously more interested in the new Porsche EV. Considering it is so much more expensive than the Tesla, the really surprising part is that it did well in so many states.

While the Tesla won on the West Coast, Porsche’s popularity in California made us wonder if it would not do well there. The best region for the Taycan was the Midwest. The Model S won in most Southern states. If it were not for South Carolina and Virginia, it would have dominated the region.

Although the Taycan and the Model S cannot be properly considered as competitors – mostly due to the Porsche’s pricing – the internet and fans of both brands keep disputing which of them is the best. The manufacturers, on the other hand, keep feeding that rivalry in all ways possible.

Porsche will soon have cheaper versions of the Taycan to sell, such as the 4S. Tesla still works on the Nürburgring Nordschleife to have a machine that will improve the Taycan’s time at the famous race track. It will probably be called Plaid.

Whenever we have cars that allow us to compare these EVs regarding prices, we’ll start to name them as actual opponents. For the time being, we are simply glad that EV fans have more options on the table. May them have many more.