The Chinese manufacturer captured 71% of the EV bus market.
While plug-in car and bus sales declined in China, BYD managed to achieve significant growth of bus sales in Europe, North America and South America.
One of the latest milestones is 1,035 electric buses (delivered or ordered) in Latin America, which makes BYD the top player with 71% share (out of 1,462 EV buses total).
One of the biggest surprises is that sales volume in Latin America are two times bigger than in the U.S.
The biggest markets are Colombia (recent order for 379 buses pushed the total to 443) and Chile (285).
All those vehicles are expected to bring tremendous environmental and health benefits.
"Electrification success in Chile - A promising example for Latin America
Chile leads the ranking with 285 electric buses, the largest fleet on the continent. The operation of the first 100 BYD electric buses began on December 15, 2018, by Enel and Metbus. After one year, the fleet has traveled a total of 4.5 million kilometers since its deployment, serving more than 13 million users and made 160 thousand trips, saving 21 tons of CO2 emissions.
“This achievement represents our commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable world, which is aligned with the promise that Chile made: that by 2040 all public transport will be electric. We believe that our country has all the right conditions to shorten this period,” said Tamara Berrios, Country Manager of BYD Chile.
This experience has sought to be replicated in other parts of Latin America. Only in 2019, in the city of Guayaquil, Ecuador, rolled out its first fleet of 20 BYD electric buses; in Mendoza, Argentina, a fleet of 16 BYD buses was launched, while BYD also delivered 15 buses in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In Colombia, the company's 64 electric buses began operations, with BYD also winning the tender for 379 electric buses, which will start operations in Bogotá's public transit system next year."
BYD Leads Sales of Electric Buses in Latin America with More Than 1,000 Units
2019-12-17
