Upcoming EV startup Rivian Automotive says its battery packs will offer "volumetric energy density" that's better than any other current EV on the market today. The state-of-the-art battery packs will be used in the company's R1T electric pickup truck, R1S three-row SUV, and additional future vehicles, like the 100,000 delivery trucks Amazon has already pre-ordered.

Electric vehicle battery cooling is the "bee's knees" when it comes to maximizing the battery pack's potential for high energy density. Sure, there many other factors, which we won't get into here, but those who are informed about the technology will almost certainly agree that active temperature management is key.

Charged EVs sat down with Richard Farquhar — Vice President of Propulsion at Rivian Automotive — to talk about the company's research, development, and battery platform. Farquhar revealed details about how the startup EV company plans to top all other electric vehicles when it comes to battery energy density. He shared:

"We have what we believe is currently the highest volumetric energy density modules and pack in the world. It’s about 20-25% greater energy density in watt-hours per liter compared to anything on the market today."

He goes on to talk about Rivian employing multiple battery modules, each with two cell layers, and a unique cooling plate situation, all of which lead to immense energy density and some 400 miles of range. Farquhar says the system works to draw heat away from the center of each module. He asserts that this is the most efficient way to handle it.

Rivian plans to launch its first vehicles by the end of 2020. The company has received a $500 million investment from Ford, on top of a $700 million investment from Amazon.