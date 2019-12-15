Featuring a massive rocket strapped to the pickup truck bed, this SpaceX edition of the Tesla Cybertruck deploys some small wings to take to the skies.

One of the Tesla Cybertruck’s most striking features is its stainless steel body. The exterior provides real durability that Tesla CEO Elon Musk was willing to demonstrate during the truck’s debut. A sledgehammer hit to the 3-millimeter-thick stainless-steel door left no dent. We later learned that the Cybertruck will use the same 301 stainless steel Tesla’s sister-company SpaceX will use for its Starship spacecraft.

So, then, it's quite fitting to have a SpaceX edition of the Cybertruck. However, if Tesla were to actually make such a truck, it surely wouldn't feature a massive rocket strapped to the bed. But remember, Elon Musk did say that the Tesla Roadster will optionally have SpaceX-inspired thrusters, so it's not that big of a stretch to think that some additional SpaceX components will find their way into or onto Tesla vehicles.

The ties between SpaceX and Tesla date back quite some time and even Tesla truck renders with SpaceX inspiration are not new (see below), but this rad SpaceX Cybertruck is certainly out of this world and if you watch through to the end of the video, you'll even get to see the truck take flight. It's scary how quick this big truck takes off.

