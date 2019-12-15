If you own an Apple iPhone with a broken screen, there's a way that the Tesla Cybertruck can help you sort of fix that cracked found. Find out how here.

Broken smartphone screens look awful, but the Cybertruck can make them look at least a bit better.

It's all about the broken glass from the Tesla Cybertruck debut. The cracked glass, when made into the background for your smartphone homescreen, can at least partially conceal the smashed screen if positioned just right.

See the before and after images directly below. Surely the Cybertruck after image looks more pleasing than the before. Oddly enough, the video and images come to us from a fan of the Cybertruck, so it's not an effort to troll Tesla.

The fix is presented by Stephen Mason and if the name sounds even a bit familiar, it's because he's the same person who presented us with these Tesla truck renders long ago. These truck renders led to a lot of commentary and perhaps this smartphone fix will too.

