According to Stephan Norman, managing director of Vauxhall (part of the PSA Group directly related to Opel), the next generation Vauxhall Corsa-e (Opel Corsa-e) might be electric only.



While Vauxhall/Opel are currently busy with the introduction of the fifth-generation Corsa-e (ICE and BEV versions), the sixth-generation without an internal combustion engine sounds reasonable, especially since it will be closer to 2030.

"“With electrification, B-class and possibly even A-class segment cars will become more relevant. “The next generation superminis, including the Corsa, will be all-electric. I truly believe that.”"

Vauxhall, as a small, satellite brand focused on the British market, probably does not have a big influence on the direction of the entire PSA Group, but the intuition seems to be reasonable.

One of the main obstacles to fully switch to electric versions in big cities (a natural environment for Corsa-e) is the lack of charging infrastructure for people living in blocks of flats. To be honest, even a finding simple parking spot might often be a problem in many cases.

It will be interesting whether cities will be able to solve charging infrastructure problem by massive installations of normal AC spots, or if range/charging time will improve enough to recharge EVs at fast-charging stations in a similar way as in the case of fueling ICE cars.

"But Norman believes once governments decide to fully embrace infrastructure and put funding and schemes in place then progress will greatly accelerate. “There will be a tipping point,” Norman said when asked about charging infrastructure. “When a decision is made it will happen unbelievably quickly. In 2025, no manufacturer will be making petrol or diesel engines.”"

Opel Corsa-e/Vauxhall Corsa-e specs:

50 kWh battery (battery is guaranteed for 8 years or 160 000 km for 70% of its charge capacity, cells supplied by CATL)

(battery is guaranteed for 8 years or 160 000 km for 70% of its charge capacity, cells supplied by CATL) about 330 km (205 miles) of preliminary WLTP range

100 kW and 260 Nm electric motor

electric motor 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 2.8 seconds

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.1 seconds

on-board charger 7.4 kW single-phase or 11 kW three-phase (5 hours recharge)

single-phase or three-phase (5 hours recharge) 80% fast charge in 30 minutes using CCS DC up to 100 kW

Source: Autocar