When we told you about the start of production for the VW ID.3, we mentioned it seemed too early for it. After all, the car will only be delivered to customers in mid-2020. Volkswagen clarified they would let the first units of the EV in the hands of their workers for testing. We bet the vehicle filmed above by the Carspotter Jeroen YouTube channel is one of these early cars.

Gallery: This VW ID.3 Decided To Go For A Ride At Nürburgring Nordschleife

10 Photos

Instead of two engineers with computers and other pieces of equipment for measurements, we first see a couple inside the ID.3. They would seem to be going to a party if it was not for the place in which the video was shot: just outside of Nürburgring Nordschleife, at the entrance of the track. Then, if you look closer, you will see a second man on the back seat, right behind the driver.

Were they trying to see how fast the ID.3 First Edition is? Why doesn’t it have the charger port cap? Is the lack a sign of first issues with the vehicle?

The BS on the German license plate could generate jokes in the US, but it refers to the city where this car was registered. In this case, BS is Braunschweig, also called Brunswick. It is only 28 km west of Wolfsburg. The problem is that the ID.3 is being produced in Zwickau, 317 km to the south of Brunswick and 315 km away from Wolfsburg.

Are VW workers all over Germany getting these first cars for testing? How many of them will be used in these tests before delivery? The questions pile up.

While we cannot answer them, it is interesting to see the car in real-life conditions. The video gives us a better idea of what it will look like in the streets. For example, we had no idea of the appearance of its taillights when they were working, with X-shaped brake lights or the turn signal that seems to underline each of them.

Will it be a constant vision on European roads? We bet they will in Norway, where the demand for EVs is impressive thanks to government incentives. Elsewhere, it will be a matter of waiting. In ID.3’s case, that wait will take quite a bit.