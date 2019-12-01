Neuron EV unveiled at the Second Edition CIIE in Shanghai, China two concept electric vehicles, teased earlier this month:

the modular electric utility vehicle Neuron T/ONE

the Neuron TORQ semi

Both look pretty interesting. According to Californian company, the design of those new vehicles was very well received:

"Neuron EV created a refreshing differentiation in vision, brand, and product among automobile organizations which were already known to the crowd, and people were pleasantly surprised to discover Neuron."

Gallery: Neuron T/ONE and Neuron TORQ at the CIIE in Shanghai, China

9 Photos

Neuron EV Brand Specialist Casey Hyun said:

"It was humbling to receive an overwhelmingly positive response to our brand. We received a tremendous amount of interest including customers who wanted to place an order immediately for both vehicles. Various automotive exhibitors frequently visited our stage with compliments."

Neuron EV Spatial Designer Lydia Li said:

"There was a genuine connection between Neuron and the audience. It was clearly visible and fulfilling to be in the spotlight because of our down-to-earth approach to the future of sustainability. We were simply being ourselves. It was exciting to be a part of this historical moment for our company."

There are not many technical details revealed at this point, but Neuron EV says, its focus is on functionality instead of performance:

"For us, vehicle performance is determined by usability. Why are vehicles engineered to go faster than the speed limit if our goal as a society is to reduce car accidents? Neuron's product quality is measured by ease of use, comfort, reliability, safety, and sustainability."

The Neuron T/ONE can already be reserved online (see here).

Neuron T/ONE

Gallery: Neuron T/ONE

17 Photos

Neuron TORQ

Gallery: Neuron TORQ