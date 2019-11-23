Volkswagen announced a bold move of focusing its motorsport strategy on e-mobility and saying farewell to factory-backed commitments using internal combustion engines.

The promotion of all-electric cars sounds like a reasonable strategy to us, as first EVs are the future of automotive and secondly, it would be smart to engage enthusiasts in electric racing and benefit from higher sales of BEVs after all the investment already made.

The German manufacturer said that the ID.R electric "will play a pioneering role beyond 2019", which might mean more events or maybe even some racing series.

Gallery: Volkswagen I.D. R at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed

7 Photos

The second thing will be the use of Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB) as a future motorsport platform. That for sure means a new all-electric car and racing series.

"Volkswagen is focusing its motorsport strategy on electric mobility. A clear emphasis on fully electric racing cars will be backed up by the farewell to factory-backed commitments using internal combustion engines. The role as a technological pioneer will continue to be taken over by the ID.R electric race car, which has set important milestones for electric mobility with records at Pikes Peak (USA), Nürburgring (D), Goodwood (GB) and Tianmen (CN). In addition, Volkswagen Motorsport will develop new motorsport concepts for the ID. family on the basis of the Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB), on which numerous electric production vehicles will be based."

Having racing BEVs would be convergent with plans of a performance version of the ID.3.

Dr. Frank Welsch, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars Brand with responsibility for Technical Development said:

Gallery: Volkswagen ID.R - Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road